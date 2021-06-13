Cancel
Culpeper, VA

Rainy forecast for Culpeper? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Culpeper Times
 9 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Culpeper Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culpeper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aSvi6ad00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

