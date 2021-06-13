Spring Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRING HILL, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
