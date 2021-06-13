Spring Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRING HILL, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 73 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.