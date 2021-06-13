Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Causey, NM

Causey Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
 9 days ago

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvWKVC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Causey News Beat

Causey News Beat

Causey, NM
1
Followers
52
Post
211
Views
ABOUT

With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Causey, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Causey Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related