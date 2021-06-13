Cancel
Balfour, ND

Balfour Daily Weather Forecast

Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
 9 days ago

BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvVm3d00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Balfour, ND
Sunday has sun for Balfour — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BALFOUR, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Balfour. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.