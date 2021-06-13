4-Day Weather Forecast For Sharon
SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.