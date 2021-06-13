Cancel
Manila, UT

Manila Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 9 days ago

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvRDDU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila, UT
ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

