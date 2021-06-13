Manila Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
