Orofino, ID

Orofino Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 9 days ago

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvDDiY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orofino, ID
With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Orofino, ID
