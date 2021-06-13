Orofino Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



