Orofino Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
