Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 9 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0aSv6n5400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

