The 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In San Francisco

San Francisco is a city thriving with culture, from fine dining to hipster coffee shops, amazing late-night nightclubs, and renowned tourist hotspots. Nonetheless, they all have their dangerous neighborhoods, just like any other city.

So I will show you which areas are statistically the most crime-ridden according to the latest figures. In reality, Areavibes crime data based on the number of offenses supports these conclusions.

Please use care and caution in the following San Francisco Neighborhoods:

1) Mission

Within San Francisco, Mission is recognized for its art culture, including well-known graffiti art and a vibrant music scene.

They also host enthralling festivals, parades, and fairs regularly.

Though, Mission's crime rate is high enough to cause alarm. When you visit this neighborhood, you have a 1 in 10 risks of becoming a victim of crime.

This San Francisco neighborhood has a crime rate that is 316% higher than the national average. The overall number of violent crimes in Mission is expected to be 670 per 100,000 inhabitants, while property crimes are expected to be 5,506 per 100,000 residents.

Cases of violent crime: 1,589

Cases of property crime: 8,755

Chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 10 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of property crime: 1 in 12 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of violent crime: 1 in 63 chance

2) Bayview

Bayview is a varied area with many pop cultures in its origins, including a popular location for making rap music videos.

However, you shouldn't be out late at night without a group of trusted friends, pepper spray, or even a firearm in the worst-case situation, though I hope you never have to use it.

Bayview has among the city's highest crime rates. Because of the high level of gun violence in this location, the crime rate is 186% percent higher than the national average.

Cases of violent crime: 1,464

Cases of property crime: 5,658

Chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 15 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of property crime: 1 in 18 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of violent crime: 1 in 69 chance

3) Downtown

Market Street in downtown San Francisco is well-known for being a lifeline for efficient transportation across the city via taxis, cable cars, and public transportation.

Downtown also passes through many districts that are home to various prominent enterprises, including tech stores, well-known companies, and many retail outlets.

Even though it is a popular tourist site, it is perilous at any time of the day or night since it runs close to The Tenderloin, another crime hotspot in the city, and The Financial District, where criminals hide the alleyways and streets.

Downtown have extremely high crime rates, with the crime rate being 265% higher than the national average.

Cases of violent crime: 984

Cases of property crime: 8,092

Chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 12 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of property crime: 1 in 13 chance

Chance of becoming a victim of violent crime: 1 in 102 chance

What are your thoughts on these neighborhoods? Do you believe they're safe, or do you try to stay away from them?

