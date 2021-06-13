Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor speaks at Black Trans Event downtown

Posted by 
Robert J Hansen
Robert J Hansen
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lt5BV_0aSkl8XR00
Candidate for Sacramento county supervisor D2, speaks as Rising for Black Trans Lives event downtown on Saturday, June 12, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, Calif. -- By Robert J Hansen

Duke Cooney, candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor District 2, spoke about social equity at the Black Trans Event in Cesar Chavez Park on June 12.

Cooney, an environmental advocate and law student at University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law, said people of the LQBTQ community have existed in every culture throughout history.

“We have withstood the test of time and not only survived, we have thrived,” Cooney said.

Cooney said that representation in roles, both professional and local leadership matter deeply, and effected him deeply.

“For me personally growing up,” Cooney said. “I didn’t see people who look like me who identified as I did.”

He said it can be difficult for people within the LGBTQ community to be successful, when they are just trying to survive.

“How can we aspire to greatness when we’re just trying to survive,” Cooney said.

He said the people within the LGBTQ community have to hide parts of themselves for much of their lives.

“We are afraid that others will see and judge us for who we are,” Cooney said.

When speaking about environmental equity, he said solutions should include every member of the community.

Cooney spoke before a black trans activist was honored for her activism in the community.

Mo’Nique Campbell, hostess for the Black Trans Lives event, presented a $500 scholarship to a black trans activist before Cooney spoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuAAG_0aSkl8XR00
Scholarship recipient, Demi Gooch, speaks at the Rising for BlackTransLiveEvent Downtown Sacramento on Saturday, June 12, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Demi Gooch was awarded a public health award for her advocacy in the community and a scholarship for her work on behalf of the Stonewall Foundation of Greater Sacramento.

“We’re here and we want to work alongside you,” Gooch said.

