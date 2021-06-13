Nikita Mazepin Clarifies Military Service Rumours

Nikita Mazepin Image credit Haas F1 Team press office

Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has clarified rumours that he was to complete military service in Russia, revealing that he is working towards completing the required classes along with his university studies.

Mazepin made his F1 debut with Haas at the start of the year after graduating from F2. He recorded his best result to date by finishing 14th in Azerbaijan last weekend.

In recent weeks, however, reports emerged that Mazepin may have to complete military service in Russia following comments made by his father, Dmitry Mazepin, at an economic event in St Petersburg.

There are exceptions to this rule, but most Russian military service is for a period of one year for males aged 18 to 27.

According to Mazepin, “I am aware that there has been some discussion”, but he also explained that he was already taking classes to fulfil the military requirements alongside his degree at Moscow State University.

“From my side, you know, the situation is very clear,” Mazepin said.

“I study in university, and the way it works in Russia, there is a mandatory military service, and there are two ways of serving, if you’re fit enough.

“Option one is finishing university and then going for a year. And option two is if you qualify being fit enough in terms of your fitness results and in terms of your studying results, you can go on to something called like the elite army, which is served in a completely different way.

“It’s one day a week, and you’re learning to be a reserve officer. And it takes three years, but only one day a week, and it’s basically done in a class.

“This is what I’m doing for two years already. And I’m obviously going to continue doing it for one more year to hopefully graduate as a reserve officer.

“Five days ago, I passed my final exam in university for finishing my first four years, and I’m moving on to get a second masters degree later in the coming two years.”

Mazepin has studied economics and languages throughout his initial masters degree, which he completed concurrently with his racing activities in Formula 3 and Formula 2.