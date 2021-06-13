The Three Best White-Water Rafting Rivers in Georgia for Every Experience Level the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Explore the exciting Chattahoochee, Ocoee and Chattooga whitewater rivers in Georgia for some of the best rapids for every class whether you are a floater or an extreme rafter.

Whitewater rafting in Georgia is an exciting summer activity the whole family can enjoy Raftrek Adventure Travel/flickr

Georgia has some of the best white water rafting anywhere, with rivers that have stretches of rapids of all levels. If you’re a serious whitewater rafter, you can’t mark ‘White Water Rafting in Georgia” off your bucket list until you’ve tackled the Ocoee, Chattooga and Chattahoochee rivers. These rivers offer family-friendly beginner trips up to advanced adventures, with overnighters on the longer stretches. Whether you’re just trying out white-water rafting for the first time, or you’re an experienced white-water adventurer, you’ll find a river that suites you perfectly. So, grab a paddle!

(*Note: I will be providing some companies that provide guided trips, rental equipment and instruction for each river. These are for the readers convenience only and are not meant as endorsements, not do I receive and compensation for listing them.)

White Water Rafting on The Chattahoochee River

Beginning in North Georgia's mountains and flowing hundreds of miles to Georgia's southern border, the Chattahoochee River provides opportunities for adventure and recreation all along the way. Passing through the shadows of historic old mills and lining the banks of an expansive urban city, the Chattahoochee River has the distinction of possessing the world’s largest urban whitewater course for rafting in Georgia and Alabama. It’s been described as “wild as the Colorado River and warm as Costa Rica.”

If you are interested in an all-ages location for white water rafting, the Chattahoochee Whitewater Park is for you. It is located in Columbus, Georgia which is less than a two-hour drive from Atlanta. While the section of the Chattahoochee in Atlanta is most popular for lazy days floating slowly down stream in innertubes, the stretch in Columbus is much more adventurous. The area of the river has some of the best whitewater runs in the United States which includes class II to class IV rapids. You’ll encounter both on the same 2.5-mile stretch of river, thanks to the dam-controlled water levels that are kept low in the morning and then allowed to rise in the afternoons.

If you are a beginner rafter or are traveling with children between the ages of 7 and 13, you’ll want to plan your trip for the morning into early afternoon. In the mornings, when the dam is shut, rapids are class I to III. In the afternoons, however, the dams is opened to differing degrees, allowing a surge of water to be released.

Georgia Power publishes a tentative water release schedule, which is available to the general public on a daily basis. The schedule may contain several days at a time depending on the season and will forecast the projected flow rates. You can use these schedules to determine what time you feel is best for your trip based on who will be joining you. When there is “max flow,” usually only in the dead of winter, the Chattahoochee becomes a world-class playground for expert kayakers who brave some of the biggest waves on the East coast!

Chattahoochee Whitewater Express is the main company that does whitewater trips down the Chattahoochee. Here’s what you can expect:

The Classic trip runs in the mornings on class 2 and 3 rapids. Kids must be ages 7+ or weigh 60lbs to participate.

The Challenge trip runs in the afternoon when there is up to 5-15x more flow than morning, with class 3-5 white water. Kids must be 12+

There is also a Carnage trip for 4 people + a guide (kids must be 12+.) It’s the same route as the Challenge trip, but in a mini raft with more whitewater thrills.

Other adventures here include ziplining, kayaking, paddle boarding, biking, fishing and more.

What to expect on a traditional whitewater rafting trip on the Chattahoochee River:

White Water Rafting Georgia on the Chattooga River

The Chattooga River runs from the foothills of North Carolina for 57 miles into north Georgia. The name is Native American in origin, and some say it means "has crossed the river" and "drank by sips" or "he sips." For those of you who are familiar with the film “Deliverance,” you’ll recognize this river as it is where it was filmed.

Helen, Georgia is one of the most popular places to access the river. If you’re driving from Atlanta, Helen is a beautiful day trip that begins with the gateway into the Chattahoochee Forest. The city itself if a wonderful excursion, as it is a replica of an alpine Bavarian village with shopping, restaurants and themed hotels

The Chattooga River is one of the longest free-flowing rivers in the southeastern United States. It is a beautiful river as it remains relatively primitive and undeveloped. The Chattooga has been named to the prestigious Wild and Scenic River System. Section III

Section III is the most popular stretch of the Chattooga and is definitely more challenging. This section offers more than a dozen rapids in the Class III-IV (Intermediate – advanced) range. Some of the major rapids on this section are Dicks Creek Ledge, the Narrows, Second Ledge, Eye of the Needle and Painted Rock. Bull Sluice is the last and the most difficult rapid on section III rated Class IV+.

While section III is the most popular, Section IV is the most well-known. This Section is the most difficult and steepest section of river currently being run commercially in the Southeast. In a one quarter-mile gorge, the river drops more than seventy-five feet through the famed Five Falls: Entrance, Corkscrew, Crack-In-the-Rock, Jawbone, and Sock-Em Dog.

The Chattooga is located in extreme northeast Georgia, the about 40 miles of it serves as the boundary between Georgia and South Carolina. It is popular with kayak lovers who frequent the location for the whitewater during the summer months. Commercial outfitters, with proper equipment, provide guided rafting trips for experienced and novice floaters. Hiking, fishing, kayaking, and rafting are all available on the river.

One such outfitter that provide guided tripsis Southeastern Expeditions. This organization conducts trips on section III and section IV. If you want to do both sections, you can do an overnight, sleeping under the stars.

Whitewater Rafting on the Ocoee

The Ocoee River begins as the Toccoa River and runs for 56 miles until it reaches McCaysville, Georgia, and then changes names. The Ocoee River has become recognized as the ultimate river for white water rafting in the south ever since it was chosen as the venue for the 1996 Olympic whitewater events. Boasting the most continuous class III and IV rapids of any river in the United States, the Ocoee River will give you a thrilling ride through the scenic Ocoee Gorge.

Whitewater rafting on the Ocoee River in north Georgia is closer than most think to Atlanta. It is only an hour and a half drive from the north side of Atlanta making it an ideal excursion even for day trips. This exciting river runs through Tennessee and north Georgia.

Many people have the idea that a rafting trip involves a long, tiring bus ride of several hours to a remote wilderness location. This is not the case with Ocoee white water rafting in Georgia. It is easily accessible with a wide array of nearby places to stay and dine while visiting.

Rolling Thunder River Company

The Rolling Thunder River Company can be found in the small town of McCaysville, Georgia which actually straddles the Georgia/Tennessee border. It is around 15 minutes from Blue Ridge. This company is the only rafting company that runs Ocoee River whitewater trips in Georgia.

It is a quick bus ride from their rafting center to the headwaters of the Ocoee in the Cherokee National Forest. The company offers full day and half day trips.