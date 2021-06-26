Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Havre COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykGxt_0aSLB7Qv00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(HAVRE, MT) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Havre have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Havre:

123 5th Ave SUITE B

Western Drug Pharmacy

Phone: (406) 265-9601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3510 US-2

Walmart Inc

Phone: 406-262-9162

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
10
Followers
23
Post
624
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Havre, MT
Government
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Local
Montana Health
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

CNP: COVID vaccines likely to become mandatory soon

As COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to inch upward and cases continue to fall across America, the Navy’s top personnel officer said this week that sailors should expect the vaccine to become mandatory in the not-too-distant future. Speaking at a Facebook townhall event, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Defective COVID shots given at Times Square vaccination site

This is not the “experience” New Yorkers want. The operator of the pop-up COVID vaccination site in the former “NFL Experience” building in Times Square sent out an emergency notice informing 899 patients that it erroneously injected them with expired Pfizer doses. The patients were told by ATC Vaccination Services...
Public HealthKEYT

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Springsteen bans AstraZeneca vaccine recipients from his shows

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is heading back to the stage on Broadway next week, but fans without an FDA-approved vaccine will be unable to attend. Springsteen reportedly said ticketholders for his Broadway appearance at the St. James theater must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. St. James Theater owners said they implemented the restriction “at the direction” of the state of New York.
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Teachers of Year urge North Dakotans to get vaccinated

When we returned to school to teach during the 2020-2021 school year, we covered our faces with protective masks and so did our students. We moved our desks farther apart, and we did everything we could to keep our classrooms safe. These measures included hours of cleaning and doing our best to maintain social distancing as our school safety plans recommended. We accepted those changes because we wanted to keep students learning while protecting them and everyone in our community from COVID-19.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.
Montana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How Montana will use funds to limit evictions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month.. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Troubles Ahead for the Unvaccinated

A study on brain tissue identified changes in the brain in COVID-19 patients, including loss of grey matter. Possible long-term effects of COVID-19 and its variants include brain pathologies and cognitive deficits. The long-lasting cost to society of post-COVID cognitive impairment could be suicides, crimes, and failed friendships. Long before...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Montana to receive over $36M in PILT funding, Sen. Tester announces

BIG SANDY, Mont. - U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced on Friday Montana counties will receive $36.2 million in Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funds to provide critical law enforcement and infrastructure priorities. “PILT funding is critical for counties across our state that rely on it to provide important services...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...