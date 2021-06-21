Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia

Posted by 
Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzps6_0aSKwz6i00

(John Moore / Getty)

(COLUMBIA, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Columbia, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

814 Nashville Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (931) 381-1840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 388-9004

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

845 Nashville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:14 PDT

Phone: (931) 381-2136

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1909 Hampshire Pike

Maury County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:14 PDT

Phone: 931-380-0599

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

805 Nashville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-380-3065

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2200 Brookmeade Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-381-6892

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
16
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Columbia, TN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
PennLive.com

Not all experts are ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19

Lucien Wiggins, 12, arrived at Tufts Children’s Hospital by ambulance June 7 with chest pains, dizziness and high levels of a protein in his blood that indicated inflammation of his heart. The symptoms had begun a day earlier, the morning after his second vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. For...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Johnson & Johnson says FDA has approved extended vaccine expiration date

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that the FDA has authorized an extension of its COVID vaccine's shelf life from three months to 4.5 months. Why it matters: Amid a slowdown in vaccine uptake, a number of state health officials had been sounding the alarm that hundreds of thousands of single-shot J&J doses could expire this month.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
KidsFuturity

What parents should know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

As vaccines become available for younger people, Nathan Price has answers about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and the risk of side effects in children. A rise in adolescent hospitalizations in March and April led the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge parents to vaccinate their teenagers against COVID-19.
Public Healthchildrenshealthdefense.org

CDC Advisory Committee Will Meet to Discuss Reports of Myocarditis in Young People After COVID Vaccines

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will now hold a previously scheduled emergency meeting during a regularly scheduled ACIP meeting on June 23 – 25 to discuss the benefit-risk of COVID mRNA vaccines in adolescents and young adults. This meeting was supposed to be an emergency meeting on June 18 but cancelled due to observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 15. More than 594,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 4.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 15. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
North Platte Post

Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills

WASHINGTON — The United States is devoting more than $3 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19. That’s according to an official briefed on the matter. The pills would be used to minimize symptoms after infection. They are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.