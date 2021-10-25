CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSKusrD00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Harrisonburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Harrisonburg:

1830 Reservoir St

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:10 PDT

Phone: 540-432-8980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1790 E Market St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 432-1131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1851 Virginia Ave

Medicap Pharmacy 8396

Phone: (540) 434-7455

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2035 E Market St #115

Martins

Phone: 540-442-7380

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 6:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

599 Mt Clinton Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-434-4760

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

171 Burgess Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-433-0808

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2160 John Wayland Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-438-0349

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1942 Port Republic Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-282-6951

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Harrisonburg, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Harrisonburg, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
City
Harrisonburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New Jersey Monitor

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.  Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says Doing This With Your Booster Creates More Antibodies

As of Oct. 20, single-dose boosters shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States had been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The news cleared up many questions for people who were initially living with uncertainty after Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients were left waiting for a green light from the agency. But at the same time, the approval of mixing and matching vaccines by the FDA opened up a whole new line of questions for people looking for the most protection from their shots. And while officials haven't specifically endorsed one type of shot over another, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to the White House, says that doing at least one thing when getting your booster has been shown to generate more protective antibodies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
104
Followers
329
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy