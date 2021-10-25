Harrisonburg COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Harrisonburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Harrisonburg:

1830 Reservoir St Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:10 PDT

Phone: 540-432-8980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1790 E Market St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 432-1131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1851 Virginia Ave Medicap Pharmacy 8396

Phone: (540) 434-7455

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Phone: 540-442-7380

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 6:00am-8:00pm

599 Mt Clinton Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-434-4760

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

171 Burgess Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-433-0808

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2160 John Wayland Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-438-0349

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1942 Port Republic Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-282-6951

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.