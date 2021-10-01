CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Olympia vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aSKoMq300

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(OLYMPIA, WA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Olympia, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Olympia:

1313 Cooper Point Rd SW

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-754-1504

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

305 Cooper Point Rd NW

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-754-8014

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

3215 Harrison Ave NW

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-956-3827

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

4280 Martin Way E

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-456-0709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

4700 Yelm Hwy SE

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-438-0081

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3520 Pacific Ave SE

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 360-491-9754

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

3525 Ensign Rd NE STE #H

Samys Drug Store Inc

Phone: 360-878-8174

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

larson Kalamajr
06-24

when was the last time any one look out for old buildings with insulation stuff that kills people that , stuff goes air born . aspedusted

Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

