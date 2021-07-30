Cancel
Small Business

How to Improve Your Business Productivity in 5 Easy Steps

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
Business Productivity

These days businesses need all types of resources and documentation. You have to get all the things done to get more from your business. GST registration is a major step to take as a small business owner in India. It is a crucial step in the process of setting up an online business and if you want to do business in India.

The GST state code is decided on the basis of the state where the business owner is a resident. Businesses are expected to maintain complete records of all transactions and update them on a regular basis to ensure they are compliant.

We all wish to be more productive at work but many of us fail to do so. One of the great things that you can do to make your business better is to increase productivity. Productivity is important to any organization because it contributes to growth in output and meets business requirements. When your business is able to do more effective work, you will be able to make more profits and hire more workforce.

Being productive means creating value out of your employees and creating something out of the resources that are available. Since being productive will help you in the long run to achieve your business goals, it is very important that the employees have a nice atmosphere and an aura to complete their work.

Your employees are the ones helping to build and reshape your business. When your employees are happy, their productivity will increase which will help your business to grow. Making small changes will radically improve the level of productivity in your business which will allow you to get more quality work in a short span of time and reduce the time spent on redundant tasks.

Make sure that your team is happy, because a stressful workplace will not yield the best results. It is observed that people constantly under stress and pressure are found to be less productive. Encourage them, motivate them and make them feel good. Show how much the company appreciates their hard work and efforts, and respects their values. These are some things that are often ignored.

If you want your team to work to the best of their abilities, try out the things that are listed below and you will find the work done by them to be more productive and efficient than ever.

1. Make maximum use of billing and communication tools

Effective communication is very important while working in a team. In these times where remote work is the new normal with reduced physical interaction, just sending report emails is not enough. Teams need to coordinate through different tools even for the smallest projects.

One of the best ways to manage the team is by investing in collaboration tools. These tools can ease the interaction and provide effective communication through live updates, and performance analytics that shows productivity of each employee.

Software tools such as Microsoft Teams, Troop messenger, Jira, Asana, Slack, etc. allow your company to streamline all the interactions through a central hub, share files, and edit or view documents in real time.

Every user in the team can contribute, make changes, comment, and update the status of tasks. These software tools boost the productivity of teams and create a transparency that keeps the users accountable for their assigned tasks.

Collaboration tools save time and help to accomplish the tasks quicker. Also, they are an excellent tool for the team members to become more comfortable with working in the team to reach a common goal. Hence, try to utilize the most of these collaboration tools to improve productivity.

Billing software is one of the most essential parts of a business. It is used to manage transactions and to monitor sales and expenses. You can automate the invoicing process in a very short time. It has potential to improve the relationships with customers, and boost the efficiency of the whole sales and service process.

2. Set realistic goals and accomplish them

Set goals that are realistic and achievable. While you are not going to accomplish much with the small tasks, if they are realistic and reachable, you need to know what should be done in order to achieve them. The team will work harder and faster when there is a milestone and end goal associated. Use this as an advantage in your business to drive more productivity and growth in the company.

Productivity is defined as the count of time spent, and the resulted output. The basic step is to ensure that employees prepare efficient work plans and are putting in the required working hours. Use tools that track the working hours, login time, and log out time of the employees. Various tools such as Tsheets are available to manage this data.

Once you know about the working hours of the team, and the time spent on various tasks, you will get to know how productive they have been. Give employees clearly defined timelines and targets to improve their productivity because people tend to work more efficiently when the parameters are predefined and there is a deadline to meet.

3. Eliminate activities that waste time

To achieve the desired goals and output, your team needs to be more focused. Every minute spent at the workplace needs to count, but even the most dedicated employees will have wandering minds and spend some time on social media.

This can include general video KPIs as well as specific recruitment metrics to analyze the long-term performance and quality of this recruitment video campaign.

To stay productive, it is important to eliminate distractions. Delete distracting social media applications or turn off the notifications during working hours. Switch off the phone and lock it away in the drawer to avoid any kind of distractions. The emergency calls can be taken through the organization's phone.

Ask your employees what kind of distractions they face in their workplace, write them down, and let them go. It will help remove distractions and let the employees focus on work.

Ensure your employees that the minute they feel distracted, they should gently guide their minds to go back to work instead of beating up.

4. Automate the workflow that is efficient and organized

There are a lot of tasks and activities that have to be done manually. These are repetitive tasks but are essential to complete. What if there is a way to automate those tasks so that the employees can focus on priority tasks?

Plan out on automating such tasks by accessing the operations of your business, and invest in software tools that automates processes so that you can get the daily work completed efficiently and let the employees work on other important work. It is a good time to reassess which job functions can be eliminated so that you can allocate that time to other tasks and automate the task which requires less human interaction and could be completed quickly.

A long to-do list and deadlines can be stressful. Automate and redefine the workflow to find a balance that provides clarity among the stressful environment where so many tasks are to be completed. Check the task list daily, and rank each of the tasks as per the priority. Shuffle the list and decide which projects can be paused or delayed and let employees focus on the current priority points. This way, the workflow will be efficient and bring productivity.

5. Learn from your team

Wondering why certain tasks take time to get completed? You might have searched through each and every part of the process but could not find the problem area. The best way to find a solution to this is to ask the people who actually work on the project daily - your employees as they are the ones who are familiar with every function in there.

To get a great result, you can test your prospective employee with something like professional development survey questions.

Do not directly ask them the question - ‘Why is it taking so much time?’ ask something that feels like you are offering help to them to improve the process. If you feel that employees might hesitate to answer your questions with honesty, create an anonymous survey to ease their concerns. Prepare questions for every department and you get a list of issues that will blow your mind. It will also give you insights on how to be better at managing teams, provide a great working culture, and improve overall engagement of the employees.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company.

