Five excellent Barbershops in Akron

Barbers West/Yelp

AKRON — In need of a haircut and desperately looking for a good one in Akron? This list from Yelp has you covered. These are the top five best barbershops in Akron to groom your hair to perfection.

1. Pilgrim Square Barber Shop

Jim A./Yelp

Located at 2307 W Market St, they are open to customers from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Having received a 4.5-star rating in Google review, most of the clients were satisfied with their service. Arguably, Pilgrim Square Barbershop gives you one of the best bangs for the buck.

2. Barbers West

Barbers West/Yelp

Barbers West is located at 2950 W Market St. They are open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m every Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. They offer an affordable price for a great quality haircut. According to one reviewer on Yelp, the barbers are friendly, and the place has a relaxing atmosphere.

3. The Devil Strip Barber Co.

Raun F./Yelp

Having several locations in Akron, most customers enjoyed getting their hair cut here. Most reviewers on Yelp claim that they are very professional and friendly to their customers. The Devil Strip Barber Co. another barbershop where you can have one of the best bangs for the buck.

4. The Blend Barber Shop

The Blend Barber Shop/Facebook

The Blend Barber Shop is a magical place where every hair problem, including your fro, can be fixed. Besides their excellent haircutting skills, they also have a great quality of service and a clean shop. It is located at 496 Brittain Rd.

5. Highland Barber Shoppe

Highland Barber Shoppe/Facebook

One reviewer on Yelp mentioned that he has been getting his haircut in Highland Barber Shoppe for more than 35 years and always loved the result. The shop is relatively small, and they've only got one barber at a time, but they give fantastic service. The barber is located at 12 S Highland Ave.