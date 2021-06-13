Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Five excellent Barbershops in Akron

Posted by 
Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK16J_0aJC7zNt00
Barbers West/Yelp

AKRON — In need of a haircut and desperately looking for a good one in Akron? This list from Yelp has you covered. These are the top five best barbershops in Akron to groom your hair to perfection.

1. Pilgrim Square Barber Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw2FE_0aJC7zNt00
Jim A./Yelp

Located at 2307 W Market St, they are open to customers from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Having received a 4.5-star rating in Google review, most of the clients were satisfied with their service. Arguably, Pilgrim Square Barbershop gives you one of the best bangs for the buck.

2. Barbers West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr5Uv_0aJC7zNt00
Barbers West/Yelp

Barbers West is located at 2950 W Market St. They are open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m every Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. They offer an affordable price for a great quality haircut. According to one reviewer on Yelp, the barbers are friendly, and the place has a relaxing atmosphere.

3. The Devil Strip Barber Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNNy2_0aJC7zNt00
Raun F./Yelp

Having several locations in Akron, most customers enjoyed getting their hair cut here. Most reviewers on Yelp claim that they are very professional and friendly to their customers. The Devil Strip Barber Co. another barbershop where you can have one of the best bangs for the buck.

4. The Blend Barber Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGvQR_0aJC7zNt00
The Blend Barber Shop/Facebook

The Blend Barber Shop is a magical place where every hair problem, including your fro, can be fixed. Besides their excellent haircutting skills, they also have a great quality of service and a clean shop. It is located at 496 Brittain Rd.

5. Highland Barber Shoppe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMKU4_0aJC7zNt00
Highland Barber Shoppe/Facebook

One reviewer on Yelp mentioned that he has been getting his haircut in Highland Barber Shoppe for more than 35 years and always loved the result. The shop is relatively small, and they've only got one barber at a time, but they give fantastic service. The barber is located at 12 S Highland Ave.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
Terrence Jacobs

Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH
76
Followers
68
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blend Barber Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Google
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Knight Arts Challenge 2021 returns to Akron

AKRON, OH — The Knight Foundation will be launching the Knight Arts Challenge 2021 in July. This event aims to support Akron artists to create works that connect people to place and each other. Artists and arts organizations are encouraged to apply to get a portion of the foundation’s $1 million dedicated funds. Open call for application will start on July 1 and end on July 31.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Community Highlight: Cleveland Seed Bank

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Seed Bank invites anyone to become a member and join more than 2,000 others working to build an alliance of seed savers in Northeast Ohio. There are several advantages to becoming a member of the Cleveland Seed Bank, including:
Ohio StatePosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Ohio Headlands BeachFest returns this year

MENTOR, CLEVELAND, OHIO — The Headlands BeachFest will return this year after two years break at Headlands Beach State Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11 AM to 7 PM. Dubbed the “ultimate beach party”, the event will be packed with all-day entertainment, hands-on activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors. The Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition is the highlight of this festival.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Cuyahoga River Rally celebrates a river renewed

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cuyahoga River Rally celebrates the progress of the Cuyahoga River and the recreational and lifestyle enhancements clean water provides. Join the Canalway Partner to celebrate with a full day of fun along the river at Hart Crane Park. It is located on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland’s Flats neighborhood, just north of the Columbus Road Bridge.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Akron named as finalist in 2021 Global Mayors Challenge

AKRON, OH — The Bloomberg Philanthropies 2021 Global Mayors Challenge has selected Akron as one of the 50 Champion Cities finalists. The Global Mayors Challenge is an innovation competition of ideas developed by cities in response to the pandemic. Akron has risen in the competitive pool with more than 630 applications from 99 countries.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - a must-see in Akron

AKRON — Back in 1910, the co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, F.A. Seiberling, began purchasing land in Portage Township. It was mainly a farming area on the west side of Akron. Seiberling and Gertrude, his wife, wanted to build a home spacious enough to support their brood and extended family. They also intended to turn the house into a center for entertainment and events for the greater Akron community.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland's finest at the lowest price: Art, history, and culture

Whether you are a fan of fine art or a history buff, there are plenty of museums that will take your breath away and that you should visit (at least once) in your life. Or have you planned to spend your free time immersed in the arts and culture? Visiting a museum is an excellent choice to learn more about the untold stories and historical events that have shaped our identity.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Literary Cleveland to host Inkubator Conference

CLEVELAND – The Inkubator is a free annual festival for writers and readers organized by Literary Cleveland. From July 11 to 25, there will be a new public program or event each day, including multi-week seminars, readings, panel discussions, craft talks, open mics, and a keynote address - all of which will be available online.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Five best history-rich landmarks of Akron

Are you bored visiting the same place over and over? Do you want to see a new place to have new experiences, especially with your loved ones? Aside from its well-known tire manufacture of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, there are many places you can visit in Akron, one of the biggest cities in the U.S. state of Ohio, about 40 miles from downtown Cleveland. We have made a list of the five best landmarks in Akron.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Top five bookstores in Akron, OH

Bookstores have a unique atmosphere that can't be found anywhere else. They allow you to interact and learn about local communities there. Each bookstore has different characteristics, and the bookstores in Akron are no exception. Here are the five most recommended bookstores in our beloved Akron.