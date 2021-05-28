Cancel
Zapata, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Zapata

Zapata (TX) Weather Channel
Zapata (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Zapata: Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Zapata

(ZAPATA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Zapata. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.