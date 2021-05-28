A rainy Friday in Lamesa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin; Midland The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Midland County in western Texas Southwestern Borden County in western Texas Northwestern Howard County in western Texas Eastern Martin County in western Texas Southeastern Dawson County in western Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midland, Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Luther, Tarzan, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Knott, Vealmoor and Stanton Municipal Aiport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 141 and 182. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH