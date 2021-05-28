Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shin

Smell Loss Could Be A Neuroprotective Mechanism Against Covid-19

Posted by 
Shin
Shin
 19 days ago

The ability of olfactory neurons to self-renew may be an evolutionary adaptation to environmental threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3A49_0aEURAYy00
Image by rawpixel.com

A meta-analysis pooling data from 10,818 Covid-19 patients calculated the prevalence of anosmia (loss of smell) and ageusia (loss of taste) to be at 74.8% and 81.6%, respectively. Smell and taste strongly associate with people who can’t smell often can’t taste as well.

In one European cohort study, they found 79.9% of Covid-19 patients with an impaired sense of smell did not have nasal obstruction or rhinorrhea. Thus, a stuffy or runny nose brought about by inflammation is not the reason for the olfaction disturbance in Covid-19.

Scientists, therefore, believe that the plausible reason is that something went wrong with the olfactory nervous system. “This killing of the olfactory nerve cells is likely to be the main reason people lose their sense of smell after an infection,” The Conversation reported. “Once 20–30% of the olfactory nerve cells have died, people will report they have lost their sense of smell.”

Naked Olfactory Neurons

Odor molecules entering the nostrils bind to olfactory receptor neurons, which send signals directly to the olfactory bulb and cortex. In this way, the olfactory neurons bypass the blood-brain barrier and are nakedly exposed to the outside world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd9gc_0aEURAYy00
Creative Commons

The advantage is that it provides a rapid sense of environmental chemicals, such as food or smoke, which are critical for survival, especially in animals that rely heavily on smell.

The downside is microscopic pathogens capable of invading the brain usually exploit this olfactory pathway. “Viruses that can use the olfactory nerve as a shortcut into the [brain] include influenza A virus, herpesviruses, poliovirus…,” a 2015 review in the Journal of Pathology stated.

Coronavirus and Olfactory Nervous System

Science has previously shown, in a mice model, that SARS-CoV can spread from the nose to olfactory neurons to the olfactory bulb and other brain areas including the cardiorespiratory center, brainstem. Similarly, intranasal infection of SARS-CoV-2 into mice led to high virus replication in the lungs and brain, but the study did not examine if olfactory nerves are involved.

But in a July study with hamsters, scientists confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 infected the olfactory epithelium and neurons — causing inflammation and neuronal death. As the authors concluded: “SARS-CoV-2 productively infected olfactory neurons…of hamsters and induced apoptosis. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 also infected sustentacular cells and submucosal glands that might adversely impact the viability and function of olfactory neurons.”

Autopsy and brain imaging studies support the olfactory neuroinvasion of SARS-CoV-2.

An autopsy has uncovered nerve damage and virus particles concentrated along the olfactory neurons and brainstem of a Covid-19 patient that died of respiratory failure. In a brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) study of a healthy 25-year-old woman with Covid-19-related loss of smell and taste, the olfactory bulb displayed hyperintensity on the 4th day of symptoms onset. After 28 days, the olfactory bulb hyperintensity reduced and she regained smell and taste function. MRI hyperintensity reflects neuronal damage or loss. Another brain MRI study, published in June, also found olfactory bulb injury in five Covid-19 patients. And, lastly, a Lancet study confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 replicates in neuronal cell lines. More details on the link between the olfactory nervous system, brainstem, and Covid-19 are detailed here.

The Neuroprotective Hypothesis

In a paper, “Is anosmia the price to pay in an immune-induced scorched-earth policy against COVID-19?,” otorhinolaryngology researchers at St. Peter’s Hospital in Belgium pondered: “Could it be that some people lose smell, not because the [Covid-19] virus destroyed olfactory neurons but because our body evolved to bomb the bridge in a scorched-earth strategy?”

This concept is credited to Isamu Mori, a Japanese researcher specializing in neuroinvasive viruses, who proposed, based on a series of experiments, that the early death of olfactory neurons rescued animals from viruses attacking the brain. In an example of mouse hepatitis coronavirus, surgical removal of the olfactory bulb halted the coronavirus spread from olfactory neurons into the brain.

“Of importance, death of olfactory receptor neurons is compensated by the self-renewal mechanism,” Mori wrote. This feature is unique as most types of neurons do not actively regenerate. But olfactory neurons undergo apoptosis and regrowth from the olfactory bulb every 30 to 120 days. By analogy, the disrupted smell in Covid-19 may take up to 120 days to recover, which is consistent with the current situation — that smell loss usually lasts for a few weeks or months.

Evolution may have endowed olfactory neurons the ability to readily self-destruct and regenerate to compensate for their naked exposure to the outside world.

In the current pandemic, the impaired sense of smell without any runny or stuffy nose implies that olfactory neurons are either malfunctioning or dead. The autopsy study mentioned above suggests the latter. But either way, viruses would not be able to hijack olfactory neurons for their replication and spread into the brain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPkj1_0aEURAYy00
Image by Freepik

Evidence for the Hypothesis

Science agrees that impaired smell is one of the earliest signs of Covid-19; about 75% of infected people experienced it. Yet the CDC reports that the cumulative hospitalization rate of Covid-19 is 7.3 per 100,000 people. This wide gap in prevalence shows that the majority of people having disrupted sense of smell did not progress into severe Covid-19, probably owing to the neuroprotective mechanism at play.

“Normosmia is an independent predictor of admission in Covid‐19 cases,” concludes a California study of 169 patients. “Smell loss in Covid‐19 may associate with a milder clinical course.” Normosmia means normal olfactory function. Similarly, a Spain study published in June found those experiencing smell loss early had a 58% lower odds of progressing into severe Covid-19. Moreover, a China study reported that only 5.1% of 214 hospitalized patients had smell disturbance. This is rather a huge gap compared to the usual prevalence of smell loss of roughly 75%.

These studies indicate that a disrupted sense of smell may be a sign of a good prognosis for Covid-19. Not to mention that the hamster, autopsy, and MRI findings discussed above also support the olfactory neuroinvasion of SARS-CoV-2.

“We posit that COVID-19-related anosmia may be the consequence of a programmed immune-mediated self-defense mechanism by olfactory nerve deafferentation, as it is a known royal path to the brain,” the 2020 review by otorhinolaryngology researchers wrote. “Besides, such a drastic protective strategy is all the more worth the risk since the olfactory nerve has the rare ability to regenerate.”

This article was originally published in Microbial Instincts with minor modifications.

Shin

Shin

598
Followers
159
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

A biology postgrad aiming to simplify research papers on coronaviruses and related topics. He is a published academic author and has written nearly 200 scientific articles elsewhere. https://shinjieyong.medium.com/

 https://shinjieyong.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#That Smell#Lancet#Influenza A Virus#Covid#Ageusia#European#Creative Commons#The Journal Of Pathology#Mri#St Peter S Hospital#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Posted by
Shin

Why the U.K. Coronavirus Strain Just Got Deadlier, To Our Surprise

Wasn’t SARS-CoV-2 supposed to become less deadly as it evolves? After all, a dead host is a dead-end for viruses. About a week post-publication, about 250 news outlets have covered the new study showing that people infected with the B.1.1.7 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) strain — first discovered in the U.K. around Sept 2020 and has now spread to over 90 countries — are 64% more likely to die than those infected with prior strains or variants.
Posted by
Shin

Being Fit Protects You From Severe Covid-19 in a Dose-Dependent Manner

Half of the Covid-19 hospitalizations could’ve been prevented by fostering a healthy lifestyle. Mark Hamer, a professor of sport and exercise medicine, and his colleagues at UK institutions recently had their paper, “Lifestyle Risk Factors, Inflammatory Mechanisms, and COVID-19 Hospitalization: A Community-Based Cohort Study of 387,109 Adults in UK,” published in the Brain, Behavior, and Immunity journal.
Kidssoutheastiowaunion.com

COVID-19 could have lasting effect on children

A common refrain over the last year has been that when children come down with COVID-19, it isn't as severe or serious as it might have been for an adult. The concern about the persistent nature of this trope is that it might lull parents into believing a vaccine is unnecessary for their children.
Posted by
Shin

How Viruses Aid the Evolution of Adaptive Immune System in Mammals

Innate immunity responds similarly to every pathogen. It is already “in-place” since birth; so, in this way, it’s innate. Because it is the first line of defense, it participates in the general elimination of pathogens. Most importantly, it signals and activates the adaptive arm of the immune system.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could certain genes be associated with a loss of smell in some COVID-19 patients?

Caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), can lead to a wide range of symptoms and disease outcomes. The most common clinical manifestations include elevated temperature, cough, and difficulty of breathing. Some people develop other symptoms, however, such as headache, body pain, digestive symptoms, and the loss of taste and smell.
Public Healthmayoclinichealthsystem.org

Q&A: COVID-19 and loss of smell, taste

Smell is an often underrated sense, and many don't realize how truly important it is until it doesn't work normally. Smell is linked to emotion and memory, alerts us to danger and possibly most importantly works with the sense of taste to give us flavor. The loss of smell, or...
Science23andme.com

Scientists Find Genetic Link to Loss of Smell Among COVID-19 Patients

Researchers at 23andMe have identified a new genetic variant associated with COVID-19 induced loss of smell and taste. The findings, published in a preprint released on medRxiv, note that the genetic variant is near two olfactory genes. Loss of smell and, or taste — also called anosmia — is a hallmark symptom of COVID-19. It is often the earliest indication of infection, and in some cases, the only symptom. An individual with one copy of the variant is about 11.5 percent more likely to lose their sense of smell or taste if infected compared to someone with zero copies.
Posted by
Shin

How Adenovirus-36 Induces Fat Gain and Makes the Body Hold Onto It

The latest research on the infectious etiology of obesity. “I remember giving a talk at a conference where I presented 15 different studies in which Ad-36 either caused or was correlated to fatness. At the end of it, a good friend said to me, ‘I just don’t believe it.’ He didn’t give a reason; he just didn’t believe it. People are really stuck on eating and exercise as the only contributors to fatness. But there is more to it,” says Richard Atkinson, M.D., emeritus professor of medicine and nutrition at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

June 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. However, vaccinating adolescents in affluent countries while many parts of...
Posted by
Shin

Why the Hygiene Hypothesis is Incomplete

The Nature Step to health: Biodiversity hypothesis is the bigger picture. This era witnessed heightened rates of allergies and autoimmune disorders — an estimated 300% rise since the 1950s — mainly in developed and rapidly developing countries. This rise is also accompanied by the dramatic decrease in infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, and tuberculosis owing to the improved antibacterials and hygiene.
Posted by
Shin

Neuro-COVID: Gaining Recognition as New Disease Terminology

There’re three types of Neuro-COVID, and it progresses through 3 stages — involving the brain’s respiratory centre. While rare, neurological manifestations of COVID-19 are well-documented. Its underlying mechanisms of neuro infection are robust as well. Is now the time to coin a new COVID-19 disease terminology?
Posted by
Shin

Are Anti-hypertension Drugs Harmful For COVID-19?

What biochemistry facts and clinical outcomes really say. Prior studies and meta-analyses have shown that medical comorbidities — like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and pulmonary diseases — increase the risk of disease progression and mortality from COVID-19.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Why COVID -19 causes some people to lose their sense of smell and taste

One of the odder symptoms noted in some people who contract COVID-19 is a loss of the sense of smell, and sometimes taste. The CDC (Centers for Disease Controls) reports that the loss of smell and taste (anosmia) is often an early sign of COVID-19. In most cases it returns in about four weeks, but it can take six months or longer to return.
Posted by
Shin

How Racism Increases Cellular Ageing, Stress, and Inflammation

Effects of racism are seen at the genomic and cellular levels. Human biology perceives psychological and physical stressors alike. Exercise and public speaking both excite a stress response, for example. Stress is favorable in the short term as it trains the body’s tolerance for stress. But there’s always a biological limit. The problem arises when baseline stress levels become chronically high, such as in the case of major depression or metabolic disorders. Why? Because chronic stress cripples the body in many different ways, slowly but surely. One known psychological chronic stressor is being racially discriminated against.
Boston, VAWTVR-TV

New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

BOSTON -- New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Massachusetts officials for the first...
Posted by
Shin

Why Do Infections Kill? It’s Mostly Miscommunication

Killing the host means committing suicide, so why do it?. Pathogens, like any other lifeforms, have been selected by evolution for traits of successful reproduction or replication. There are 6 types of pathogens (or infectious agents): Bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (tiny parasites), helminths (larger parasites like worms), and prions (infectious proteins).
Pharmaceuticalssgtreport.com

Ivermectin, Covid-19, And Why It Could Be Miraculous

I hope you have heard about Ivermectin, not only because of its almost miraculous development, efficacy and safety; but also because it could become the ultimate red pill. First the history of Ivermectin. I quote at length from an important review paper by Dr. Pierre Kory (and others notably Dr. Paul Marik) of Front Line doctors. The Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance is the source of the best medical protocols for treating Covid-19. I have left the reference links in the passage.