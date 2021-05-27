newsbreak-logo
Omaha, NE

Where to Go With Kids in Omaha

Kimberly Ritter
Kimberly Ritter
 2 days ago

Whether you’re an Omaha local or making a road trip with your family, here are our favorite places to go in Omaha with kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqPTL_0aDgWzFb00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

If you live in the Midwest, or have ever made a visit to America’s heartland, chances are that you’ve made a stop in Omaha. A beautiful and vibrant city that is on the border of Iowa and Nebraska, this large Midwestern city offers lots of fun things to do for individuals, couples and families. As Iowa locals, we are only a couple hour drive from this popular destination city and visit often. 

If you’re a local or are making a road trip heading to the Big O sometime soon, here are some of our favorite things to do with Omaha with kids while you’re there.

Where to Go With Kids in Omaha

There is so much to do in Omaha for families! Whether you live in Omaha, visit often, or are making a special one time visit, there is something for everyone. Here are just some of our top activities for families in this area that are perfect for a day visit, or to plan for a week or more. Let us know which one of these is your family’s favorite. 

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
One of the top places most parents think of when considering things to do in Omaha with kids is the Omaha Zoo. Consistently rated one of the top zoos in the country, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska is a fan favorite with animal lovers of all ages. Located on the edge of Omaha near the Iowa border, the zoo is a popular road trip with families from several states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pizW_0aDgWzFb00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Henry Doorly Zoo features America’s largest Aquarium in a Zoo, the world’s largest indoor desert and nocturnal exhibit and America’s largest indoor rain forest as well as other world class exhibits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xoaZ_0aDgWzFb00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

While all of the exhibits are fantastic, must sees are the penguins, the aquarium, the rain forest, the giraffes and the sky ride. If you have limited time, make sure you see these before the other attractions.

The sky ride offers excellent views of the park and many of the different animal exhibits. There is a small additional fee, but it’s absolutely worth it and is also a great way to rest your weary legs when you need a break from walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMnmz_0aDgWzFb00
The Durham Museum in Omaha, NebraskaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Durham Museum
Housed in the former Union Station building, the Durham Museum has a long and unique railroad history. Opened in 1931, Union Station was built by Union Pacific Railroad as the showpiece to the city of its headquarters. Rapidly increasing passenger rail traffic convinced Union Pacific of the need for a new station. Leaders of vision within the company decided that a truly elegant and contemporary structure would best portray the image of the corporation in the city of their headquarters. The station opened to great fanfare and quickly became one of the busiest stations in the nation. In its heyday, 64 passenger trains and some 10,000 passengers utilized the facility every day. The station offered a wide range of amenities consistent with the needs of travelers on one of the nation’s major rail networks. The station closed several decades later as train travel began to decline, but it was later renovated into this fantastic museum.

Considered one of the best examples of art deco architecture in the country, the Durham Museum offers unique, hands-on learning for people of all ages. Enjoy an extraordinary array of permanent exhibits including restored train cars, 1940’s storefronts, HO Model trains, numerous artifacts showing the history of the region and the Byron Reed collection, which includes some of the world’s rarest coins and documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjBuq_0aDgWzFb00
Children's Museum in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

The Omaha Children’s Museum 
Looking for a fun place to play as a family in the Omaha area?  Since 1976 the  Omaha Children’s Museum has been a fun place to play, learn and discover how the world works. Filled with fun, education programming, hands on exhibits, presentations and special events, the Omaha Children’s Museum allows children to get in touch with their ever changing world. In addition to fun exhibits and displays, they also offer field trips, summer camps, workshops, presentations and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kqEj_0aDgWzFb00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Lauritzen Gardens
Did you know that Omaha has a beautiful botanical gardens just minutes from the zoo and it is an amazing adventure for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy?   Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is a living museum of unique four-season plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. It provides memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pScii_0aDgWzFb00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

With acres of attractions and displays, this truly is an attraction to explore and enjoy for an entire day. Wander around and explore gardens and displays both indoors and out, and take the tram for a small additional charge to see the entire grounds and to learn more about the history of the gardens and how they came to be. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK4k4_0aDgWzFb00
Kennefick Park OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Kenefick Park
While you’re at Lauritzen Garden, be sure to take the stairs across the parking lot for an additional adventure to visit the giant train engines that welcome visitors to Omaha. Kenefick Park has train engines on display including the Centennial No. 6900 – the largest and most powerful diesel-electric locomotive ever built – and Big Boy No. 4023 – the world’s largest steam locomotive. Visiting the trains is free of charge and also makes for some photo opportunities as well!

Joslyn Art Museum
Another fun Omaha attraction for families offers free admission and the opportunity to experience amazing artwork. The Joslyn Art Museum collects, preserves, and interprets the visual arts of the highest quality, fostering appreciation and enjoyment of art for the benefit of a diverse audience.

Joslyn Art Museum features a wide variety of permanent and temporary exhibits, as well as sculpture gardens for your enjoyment. General admission to the museum is free, however some premium exhibits may have a small additional charge. 

Explore Omaha’s Old Market
Up for window shopping in some cool shops and galleries, and to visit some of the neatest stores that Omaha has to offer? Make a stop in Old Market for lots of fun shopping, plus it’s a great place to grab fantastic eats as well.

Visit Bob
Want a fun walk that takes you between two states? Be sure to check out the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that crosses the Missouri river and on the Nebraska side, enjoy the 3-acre Omaha Plaza with an interactive water jet fountain, and access to the National Park Service Visitors Center. The bridge is connected to more than 150 miles of nature trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4276xr_0aDgWzFb00
Omaha Henry Doorly ZooImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

No matter where your travels take you, there are lots of fun things to do in Omaha with kids. From the Omaha Zoo to Lauritzen Gardens to the Omaha Children’s Museum and more, you can find everything from animals to beautiful flowers to educational adventures! 

Looking for more fun road trip destinations? Be sure to check out our other travel articles on the Newsbreak app

What are some of your favorite things to do in Omaha with kids?

Are you an Omaha local or headed to Omaha sometime soon? Be sure to also check out our free things to do with kids in Omaha as well! 

