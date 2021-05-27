The University of Akron returns to full capacity for Fall semester

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

The University of Akron is ready to fully return on June 2 for in-person interactions this fall semester, having switched to full virtual classes since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

President of the University, Gary L. Miller, announced on Tuesday, May 25, that on-campus activities, such as sporting events, internships, dining, and classes, will finally be available to be attended in person, either with full or near-full seating capacity.

Miller was pleased to share some other returning plans in a letter published on UA's official website. These include more in-person engagement and extended learning opportunities, reopening social lounges, in-person floor meetings, and other social activities.

Moreover, the campus' traditional celebrations, organizations, and athletic events will also return to in-person activities. All student support services will also be available in person. More details of the plan are listed on the University of Akron's website at https://www.uakron.edu/.

"These changes will allow us to resume virtually all of the in-person events and activities that make UA the thriving and engaging campus our students know and enjoy," said Miller.

There will also be some more changes with follow-up updates for this information:

Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors or practice social distancing while on campus.

The University will not restrict room capacities.

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face masks on campus, both indoors and outdoors.

Basketball, indoor track, showers, and increased capacities return at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The campus administrators and its COVID-19 response team will continue to evaluate the activities to comply with the state and federal's health and safety guidelines.