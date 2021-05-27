The University of Akron returns to full capacity for Fall semester
The University of Akron is ready to fully return on June 2 for in-person interactions this fall semester, having switched to full virtual classes since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.
President of the University, Gary L. Miller, announced on Tuesday, May 25, that on-campus activities, such as sporting events, internships, dining, and classes, will finally be available to be attended in person, either with full or near-full seating capacity.
Miller was pleased to share some other returning plans in a letter published on UA's official website. These include more in-person engagement and extended learning opportunities, reopening social lounges, in-person floor meetings, and other social activities.
Moreover, the campus' traditional celebrations, organizations, and athletic events will also return to in-person activities. All student support services will also be available in person. More details of the plan are listed on the University of Akron's website at https://www.uakron.edu/.
"These changes will allow us to resume virtually all of the in-person events and activities that make UA the thriving and engaging campus our students know and enjoy," said Miller.
There will also be some more changes with follow-up updates for this information:
- Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors or practice social distancing while on campus.
- The University will not restrict room capacities.
- Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face masks on campus, both indoors and outdoors.
- Basketball, indoor track, showers, and increased capacities return at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
The campus administrators and its COVID-19 response team will continue to evaluate the activities to comply with the state and federal's health and safety guidelines.