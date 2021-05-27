Underrated Museums In NYC | Pt 2

In case you missed it - I recently posted an article about the underrated museums of NYC. However, the city has just SO many incredible museums that I honestly had to write a part 2! So Here are my picks for the most underrated museums in New York City that are totally worth a visit!

New York Transit Museum

nytransitmuseum.com

First up on underrated museums is the New York Transit Museum. This museum is so cool because it has displays of all the old modes of transportation in New York City throughout history. There’s replica subways, buses and commuter rail systems - SO cool. And honestly this is a great place for photo-ops. If you’re an instagrammer like me, you’re always on the lookout for cool places to take new photos, but if you’re not, you can still get some awesome pictures just to have for yourself!

Location: 99 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY

Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration

statueofliberty.org

And of course I have to include the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration located on the famous Ellis Island! Ellis island is where millions of European and other immigrants entered into the US from 1892 to 1954. So as you can imagine, this tiny little island is just absolutely full of history. It is so fascinating to learn about the people who came into our country so many years ago, and what their experiences were!

Loction: Ellis Island Bridge, Jersey City, NJ

Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum of Design

cooperhewitt.org

The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum of Design is located on the Upper East Side, and it is the only museum in the US dedicated to historical and contemporary design. They have interactive exhibits where you can view the design process digitally, and in the Immersion Room, you can view Cooper Hewitt’s wallcoverings as they were originally intended to be viewed!

Location: 2 # 91st, New York, NY

Mmuseumm

mmuseumm.com

Next up on the list is the Mmuseumm (and yes that is spelled correctly - I don’t have a sticky “m” key!), which is located in Tribeca. The Mmuseumm is a modern natural history museum that specializes in the unique and overlooked or ignored. This is such a cool museum and a new way of telling the story of the modern world.

Location: 4 Cortlandt Alley, New York, NY

Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum

thebettervacation.com

The next museum is for fans of military and maritime - the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum located in Hell’s Kitchen on the west side of Manhattan. This is an American military and maritime history museum with collections of ships, aircrafts, and more! They have tons of cool exhibits, and it’s definitely a unique experience, unlike anything else in New York City.

Location: Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY

International Center of Photography Museum

nytimes.com

And located on the Lower East Side is the International Center of Photography Museum. Another great art museum that shares collections of modern and contemporary works of photography. Their dedication is to photography and visual culture, and they even have photography education classes - which is so cool!

Location: 79 Essex St, New York, NY

Merchant House Museum

timeout.com

And last, but certainly not least - the Merchant House Museum, located in Lower Manhattan. The Merchant Museum shares what life a home was like in mid-nineteenth century New York City. It is the only nineteenth century family home that has been preserved and left intact in NYC. So you can really get a good feel for what life and at home living was like back then, which is just so interesting!

Location: 29 E 4th St, New York, NY