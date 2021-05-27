Cancel
BurgerFi's New Food Truck Has Hit The Streets of South Florida

Posted by Best of South Florida
Best of South Florida
 17 days ago

BurgerFi, Int.

Athough the 2021 Food Network and Cooking Channel's South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has come and gone, South Florida residents can still enjoy plenty of local eats for indulging post-event.

For burger lovers, that includes the new BurgerFi state-of-the-art food truck, which made its official debut during the annual foodie festival last week. Dubbed "Fi on the Fly" the truck launched during Bacardi's Best of the Fest hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

Check it out here: Get Your "Fi on the Fly" with BurgerFi's Food Truck! (video)

Ready to hit the road, the chef-founded concept will now be able to take its award-winning favorites across South Florida as it expands its services by serving private parties, corporate events, charitable fundraisers, birthdays, weddings, cultural and sporting events, musical festivals, food truck events, and more. While the food truck's home-base will be in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County), the concept is available for booking across the entire state of Florida for an additional fee. Private party packages start at $2,500 and every event is customizable.

The 34-foot-long truck features a bluetooth stereo system, green LED trim lighting, a customizable menu board screen, and is artfully wrapped in all things BurgerFi. Inside, BurgerFi's kitchen-on-wheels will offer the burger brand's most beloved menu items, including the BurgerFi Cheeseburger, VegeFi Burger, fresh-cut fries and onion rings, and custard shakes.

"With the slew of awards we've won recently, BurgerFi is on a roll," said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi. "Not just figuratively, but now literally. It's a great way to reach more people beyond our existing locations and participate in community events where guests can sample our amazing all-natural, premium burgers and more."

Looking to book "Fi on the Fly"? Send a request via BurgerFi's website at burgerfi.com/foodtruck which will direct guests to fill out a form noting location, time, and type of event. With the ability to function as a fully catered experience, the host of the event will work closely with the BurgerFi food truck specialist on crafting a customized menu for any special occasion. The food truck is able to serve between 80 to 100 guests per hour and up to 300-plus guests.

