Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomas Smith

Hot Pavement Can Burn Your Dog's Paws in the Summer

Posted by 
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FzMd_0aDKOwJQ00
Dog's pawThomas Smith/Gado Images

We’ve all heard the horror stories. It’s high noon in a sunny place like California. Someone decides to take their dog for a walk, even though it’s hot outside. They walk for a while on hot pavement. The dog seems antsy, but the owner keeps going. When they get back, the dog doesn’t seem himself. The owner checks his paws, only to see that they’ve been burned by the hot asphalt.

Maybe you’ve had some variant of this cautionary tail emailed to you by a co-worker, or a concerned aunt. Maybe you’ve read about it in a frantic Twitter post or a clickbait article.

If you have a dog, though, I guarantee that you’ve heard it. You’ve probably also heard all kinds of rules of thumb for protecting your dog, from avoiding walks between 10am-2pm, standing on the pavement with your own bare feet for 30 seconds, putting the back of your hand on the asphalt, and the like.

So is it true? Is asphalt really hot enough to burn your dog?

Yes, it is.

How do I know? Through technology! A thermal camera is a special device that allows you to photograph heat. Just like how a camera takes in light and makes an image, a thermal camera takes in heat and makes a heat map of a scene, showing the exact temperature of everything in front of it. Thermal cameras yield not only psychedelic images, but very helpful information on anything where heat or cold is important.

Point a thermal camera at a sidewalk and a grassy area on a hot day, and it’s immediately obvious that there’s a huge contrast. Here’s an asphalt surface and a grassy median on a sunny day here in California, seen through a FLIR One Gen 3 thermal camera. Lighter colors are hotter; the asphalt looks like a glowing lake of lava!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq69p_0aDKOwJQ00
Thermal camera imageThomas Smith/Gado Images

How hot is the pavement, really? Luckily thermal cameras can answer that question, too. In this case, the pavement was 150.7 degrees F. That’s scalding hot!

The grassy area, on the other hand, was a much nicer 99.2 degrees--just about body temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SphU_0aDKOwJQ00
Thermal camera imageThomas Smith/Gado Images

So what’s a dog owner to do? The AKC recommends walking your dog on grassy surfaces (your neighbor’s lawn?) on hot days, while Banfield pet hospitals recommend “investing in a pair of booties", which might protect your dog, and will almost certainly make them look adorable.

Thomas Smith

Thomas Smith

Lafayette, CA
724
Followers
126
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Thomas Smith is an award winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide.

 http://www.gadoimages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Paws#Pavement#Summer Heat#Body Temperature#Body Cameras#Clickbait#Smith Gado Images#Akc#Grassy Surfaces#Asphalt#Photograph Heat#Lava#Thumb#Booties#Lighter Colors#Banfield Pet Hospitals#Thermal Cameras#Horror Stories#Burn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
ABC10

6 tips to keeping your pets safe during the dog days of summer

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures expected to reach near-record highs this Memorial Day in the Sacramento Valley, going outside with your furry companion might sound tempting -- but if you plan to do so, be aware of your pet's limitations. While most people can enjoy some time outdoors, it...
Petscentraloregondaily.com

From cars to pavement, the summer heat is dangerous for pets

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) would like to offer tips on keeping your pet safe as temperatures rise above 90-degrees on The High Desert. The best spot for your pet is inside a safe, cool house. Dogs and cats cannot cool their body temperatures as efficiently as humans.
PetsPosted by
K945

Can You Legally Break a Window to Save a Dog From a Hot Car?

In June of 2018, we all heard about Nancy Louise Western from Bossier who killed her 2 Labrador retrievers and Cocker Spaniel because she left them in her hot car during a doctor's visit. I remember being so upset and wishing I could have been there and broken a window and let the dogs out.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Protecting your dogs in the summer heat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The summer months will see many people getting active outside, many will take their dogs with them. Dr. Audrey Barker with the Maryland SPCA joins the morning show with tips to make sure your dog stays safe and healthy in the summer heat.
Petscountryliving.com

Keep your dog away from hot tubs this summer, warn vets

Pet owners are being urged to keep dogs out of hot tubs this summer, as vets warn about the dangers of chlorine. Despite being highly sought-after garden features, hot tub water can be toxic to dogs. A news story recently highlighted one Bulldog who was struggling to breathe after the strong chlorinated water caused inflammation on his lungs. While he quickly recovered, vets had to give him oxygen through a catheter in his nose to stabilise him.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Summer’s arrived: Here’s everything you need to keep your pets cool in hot weather

With summer officially (and finally) here, it's the perfect time to cool off with a swim in your lido or sunbathing in your garden. It’s less fun, however, for pets, who can find coping in the heat difficult as many domestic animals have fur coats that offer little respite. Not to mention, there’s little air conditioning to be found in homes across the UK. As RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines explains, some pets, like dogs, don’t sweat so once their body temperature begins to rise it can be difficult for them to cool down. As a result, it’s important...
PetsPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy A Paddling Pool With Sprinklers For Your Dog

Now the sun is out, families are all going to spend a lot more time in their gardens. And why should the dog miss out?. You can buy your pup its very own paddling pool so that they can splash around alongside the kids. Introducing the Dog Fountain Splash Mat...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Summer Safety: How to keep your dog from overheating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For many people, dogs are part of the family. That means they tend to tag along when people enjoy the summer heat outside. However, just like people, the heat can be too much for pets. As we move into the hotter months, early morning becomes the best...
Petspawtracks.com

PSA: Concrete gets hot, so protect your dog’s paws

As much as dogs love going for a walk, standing on concrete during the summer can make it unbearable. It’s easy to overlook this painful detail since you’re probably used to wearing shoes, but this is why investing in dog paw heat protection is more than important for your pup’s well-being — it’s essential.
Petsanimalwellnessmagazine.com

How to get out and about with your dog safely this summer

Taking your dog on regular outings is important. But it can also be stressful, especially amid a global pandemic! Here are a few tips to help you get out and about with your dog safely. Are you looking forward to getting out and about with your dog this season? Perhaps...
Petskentlive.news

Can I bury my dog in my garden?

Anyone who has lost a dog knows the grief it can cause - because they are family after all. But unlike family, they die and then we have the choice to either let the vet manage their remains, or to bring them home. For those of us who want to...
PetsPosted by
MIX 108

Essentials For Your Dog To Enjoy The Great Outdoors This Summer

Warm weather is here and typically we are wearing sweatshirts one day and shorts and t-shirts the next. If you have a dog that enjoys the water or just roaming around in the great outdoors by the water or trails these accessories are sure to make this a fun summer for your fur baby and you too.
AnimalsPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Can Your Dog or Cat Predict an Earthquake?

We've seen animals on TV and in movies that seem to be able to sense when impending bad weather is approaching. So with this can animals, like our dogs and cats, predict earthquakes?. Some people believe that dogs and cats are capable of not only predicting the weather but also...
PetsPosted by
Tyla

Your Dog Can Tell When You're Lying - Here's How

We don't know about you, but we're always suspicious of people our dog doesn't seem to like. And now, according to a new study, it turns out dogs can actually sniff out a liar. We knew it!. According to researchers at Kyoto University in Japan, dogs can actually suss out...
Addison, TXaddisonmagazine.com

Restaurants You Can Take Your Dog To

This weather may not reflect it, but we are in June and about to step into summer. Well, I guess all the rain does reflect that we are in spring. Never mind that. However, all this rain means that for us dog parents we have some puppies that have not been able to enjoy the outdoors very much over the last few weeks. I know our Border Collie can’t wait until we can go back to the dog park and play with all our friends, or go for a ride and grab a bit to eat.
Petsprescottlivingmag.com

Safeguard Your Dog from Summer Heat

Here are tips to keep your four-legged family member safe and healthy this summer:. Give appropriate care during the hot summer months: proper grooming, sun protection and precautions to prevent heat stroke. Learn signs of heatstroke. Symptoms include elevated body temperature, vigorous panting, unsteady gait, physical depression or agitation, thick...
PetsFairfax Times

From the dog's paw: Adopt-a-cat month!

Meows! Paws, June is Adopt-A-Cat Month, so I pawed the computer away from Noah and Abby to write this week’s article. MEOWS! Those two don’t know the best reasons to adopt a cat, so I shall paw them, hoping you will consider adopting an adorable cat for your companion. Reason...