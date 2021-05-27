Galen and Ruth Roush Foundation awards $1.6M to nonprofit organizations in Akron

Micheile Henderson/Unsplash

On May 25, the Galen and Ruth Roush or GAR Foundation awarded $1.6 million in grants to Akron nonprofits at its grant distribution meeting. The foundation seeks to support summer learning at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs for Akron Public Schools’ students.

“We are pleased to announce this support and provide funding for our nonprofit community and innovative partnerships,” said Christine Mayer, president of GAR Foundation.

She added: “Together, they will ensure that APS students have an enriching, engaging, fun summer, which they certainly deserve after the challenges COVID has brought.”

Additionally, the foundation distributed the $204,910 to the Early Childhood Resource Center (ECRC) to support its Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids (SPARK) program.

SPARK is an evidence-based home visiting program that will help parents prepare their children for kindergarten, learning basic literacy skills for success in school. The state has appointed ECRC as the region’s designated Child Care Resource & Referral Agency. It has also become a primary partner with GAR to deliver a four-year early childhood professional development initiative called STARS.

In other critical strategic focus areas, the local arts convener ArtsNow received a $125,000 grant to advance and advocate the arts and culture sector in Summit County. The foundation also awarded $50,000 to Asian Services in Action to support the basic needs of Akron’s immigrant population. The Community Legal Aid received $35,000 for its strategic efforts to offer affordable legal services to low-income Akron residents.

The complete list of nonprofits organizations that the funds have awarded is available on GAR Foundation’s official list.