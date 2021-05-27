When and where to have fun this June in Houston

Felipe Galvan/Unsplash

Summer always brings out the best in Houston. The streets become more vibrant than they usually are. It can be overwhelming but don't worry, because we've got your back! Below is our insider's guide tailored for you to have fun in Houston this June.

1. Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature

When: June 1-20

Where: Museum of Fine Arts

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX Adrian N/Unsplash

June is the last month to enjoy the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Hockney – Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit. We recommend visiting this exhibit first, or you'll end up regretting missing it. Available until June 20, Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit examines the common ground between British artist Hockney and Dutch post-impressionist painter Van Gogh. They both had unique ways to explore nature via their very own lenses and interpretations. Inside, you will see how Van Gogh influenced Hockney in terms of color and aesthetics. This exhibit started in the Netherlands, and its stop in Houston is its only US appearance.

2. The Dr. Seuss Experience

When: June 1-30

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center

The Dr. Seuss Experience

The Dr. Seuss Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center is the perfect way to have quality time with the little ones. The experience includes themed rooms based on the best-selling books that will reignite your kids' love for learning through play. Although this event ends in August, the tickets are limited. So, grab them fast.

3. Houston International Sports Film Fest

When: June 3-6

Where: Discovery Green

Indie Entertainment Media

The Houston Sports Film Fest is not something you would want to miss out on, especially if you're a movie buff. By heading to Discovery Green, you will be served with stories that tell the relationship between sports and life. The festival is also empowering and uplifting as it aims to provide new filmmakers with a platform to launch and positively impact society. Expect plenty of music, food, drinks, and, of course, movies. The festival will include motion pictures about George Foreman, Cameroon Tennis, Muhammad Ali, and Paralympics programming.

4. Max Amini Live in Houston

When: June 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theatre

Max Amini

What's the best way to relieve stress from work (and probably home) other than a good laugh? Enter Max Amini Live. Max will display his genius comedic talent at the Wortham Theatre. Expect his usual eccentric impressions and novel storytelling while delivering a strong message about family ties, cultural trappings, and social topics that we will never get bored of. Remember that this show is not child-friendly.

5. Children's Museum of Houston Reopening

When: June

Where: Children's Museum of Houston

Children's Museum Houston

Need another quality time with the little ones? Children's Museum of Houston's reopening on June 8 is the perfect answer. After having to close due to the pandemic, Houston's beloved attractions are ready to welcome you again. They have three new exhibits that will induce your curiosity.

These exhibits are 'Sights Unseen,' which immerses you in color, darkness, and light as you observe the mysterious and unseen world around you; 'RoboSurgery,' which will let your kids examine and perform surgeries on robots; and the 'Ball Run', which is a fun way to introduce your kids to physics by exploring gravity, momentum, and friction.

Have you made your decision on where to have fun? Plan your trip accordingly so you won't miss your favorite events. See you there!