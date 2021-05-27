newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

When and where to have fun this June in Houston

Posted by 
Jason Martinez
Jason Martinez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Knk8R_0aDHJyyC00
Felipe Galvan/Unsplash

Summer always brings out the best in Houston. The streets become more vibrant than they usually are. It can be overwhelming but don't worry, because we've got your back! Below is our insider's guide tailored for you to have fun in Houston this June.

1. Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature

When: June 1-20

Where: Museum of Fine Arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xY8n_0aDHJyyC00
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TXAdrian N/Unsplash

June is the last month to enjoy the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Hockney – Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit. We recommend visiting this exhibit first, or you'll end up regretting missing it. Available until June 20, Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit examines the common ground between British artist Hockney and Dutch post-impressionist painter Van Gogh. They both had unique ways to explore nature via their very own lenses and interpretations. Inside, you will see how Van Gogh influenced Hockney in terms of color and aesthetics. This exhibit started in the Netherlands, and its stop in Houston is its only US appearance.

2. The Dr. Seuss Experience

When: June 1-30

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BSPf_0aDHJyyC00
The Dr. Seuss Experience

The Dr. Seuss Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center is the perfect way to have quality time with the little ones. The experience includes themed rooms based on the best-selling books that will reignite your kids' love for learning through play. Although this event ends in August, the tickets are limited. So, grab them fast.

3. Houston International Sports Film Fest

When: June 3-6

Where: Discovery Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qoKO_0aDHJyyC00
Indie Entertainment Media

The Houston Sports Film Fest is not something you would want to miss out on, especially if you're a movie buff. By heading to Discovery Green, you will be served with stories that tell the relationship between sports and life. The festival is also empowering and uplifting as it aims to provide new filmmakers with a platform to launch and positively impact society. Expect plenty of music, food, drinks, and, of course, movies. The festival will include motion pictures about George Foreman, Cameroon Tennis, Muhammad Ali, and Paralympics programming.

4. Max Amini Live in Houston

When: June 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrCUs_0aDHJyyC00
Max Amini

What's the best way to relieve stress from work (and probably home) other than a good laugh? Enter Max Amini Live. Max will display his genius comedic talent at the Wortham Theatre. Expect his usual eccentric impressions and novel storytelling while delivering a strong message about family ties, cultural trappings, and social topics that we will never get bored of. Remember that this show is not child-friendly.

5. Children's Museum of Houston Reopening

When: June

Where: Children's Museum of Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2dag_0aDHJyyC00
Children's Museum Houston

Need another quality time with the little ones? Children's Museum of Houston's reopening on June 8 is the perfect answer. After having to close due to the pandemic, Houston's beloved attractions are ready to welcome you again. They have three new exhibits that will induce your curiosity.

These exhibits are 'Sights Unseen,' which immerses you in color, darkness, and light as you observe the mysterious and unseen world around you; 'RoboSurgery,' which will let your kids examine and perform surgeries on robots; and the 'Ball Run', which is a fun way to introduce your kids to physics by exploring gravity, momentum, and friction.

Have you made your decision on where to have fun? Plan your trip accordingly so you won't miss your favorite events. See you there!

Jason Martinez

Jason Martinez

Houston, TX
27
Followers
7
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Foreman
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Motion Pictures#Fun Home#Family Fun#Welcome Home#The Museum Of Fine Arts#British#Dutch#Discovery Green#Houston Children#Houston Reopening#Txadrian N Unsplash June#Fine Arts Museum#August#Wortham Theatre#Joy#Play#Cameroon Tennis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Three cultural learning activities in Houston

As one of Texas' most cosmopolitan cities, Houston has a lot to offer in terms of cultural sites. The city is known as one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US, with residents speaking up to 90 different languages. With so much diversity, Houston also provides 3 awesome cultural places that you should not skip if you want an immersive and educational experience.
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
Houston, TXHouston Press

Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5. The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...