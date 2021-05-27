Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

For All History Lovers: Learn More About the History of Phoenix in These Three Museums

Kate Feathers
 18 days ago

Illustrational photoby Q K from Pixabay

Phoenix is undeniably a historically rich city worth exploring. There are many historical aspects that would be fun to discover for both locals and tourists, and personally, there's no better way to learn about the history of a place than through interactive means.

That's where museums come in! Phoenix offers many fascinating museums - art museums, musical museums, transportation museums... and the history ones!

So what history museums are there to discover in Phoenix, Arizona? Let's have a look, shall we?

Arizona Capitol Museum

The first museum on the list is the Arizona Capitol Museum, which used to be the Arizona State Capitol - the Territorial government dwelled there until 1912 when Arizona officially became a state. A part of the museum is also the Arizona State Library, which re-opened in 2018!

When it comes to the mission of the Arizona Capitol Museum, the website is quite clear on that:

"The Arizona Capitol Museum serves as a symbol of the state’s vast and colorful history. The museum creates authentic educational experiences by offering visibility to governmental, political, social, and cultural history. Through its stewardship of priceless collections, partnerships and interactions, the museum improves visitors understanding of this distinct region that inspires appreciation for Arizona’s rich heritage."

And what can you see in the Arizona Capitol Museum in Phoenix? Well, all sorts of things, and some of them include history exhibitions and rotating art, the Arizona flag made from lego bricks, the Capitol Mall monument, and more. You get to learn about the history of the statehood of Arizona, as well as the government.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article (27th May 2021), the museum is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, you can add it to your list of places you'd like to visit in Phoenix once life returns back to normal. You can find the Arizona Capitol Museum at 1700 W. Washington Street in Phoenix.

Wells Fargo Museum

The second history museum worth visiting in Phoenix is the Wells Fargo Museum. It's one of the eleven museums throughout the USA that are a part of the Wells Fargo Bank. Apparently, the bank played a huge role in the settlement of the Territory of Arizona, and in the museum, you get to learn all about its role in those times.

The exhibits include various things, however, the exhibit that's worth mentioning the most is the 19th century Wells Fargo stagecoach. You can actually climb aboard the stagecoach, which is pretty cool!

The website of the Wells Fargo Museum says:

"Located in the heart of San Francisco, experience nearly two centuries of our history from the early days of the Gold Rush to Silicon Valley today."

If you'd like to see artifacts connected to the settlement of the American West and more, don't hesitate to visit the museum at 145 W Adams Street in Phoenix. The museum is temporarily closed to Covid-19 now (27th May 2021), however, it might re-open once things go back to normal.

Pioneer Arizona Living History Museum

Last but definitely not least, the Pioneer Arizona Living History Museum in Phoenix is also worth visiting. The official website of the museum describes it thus:

"Wander along paved pathways leading you past the twenty historic 19th century buildings that form Pioneer Village. Explore the original homes of people who helped tame the Wild West. See the charming log cabin where the first senator of Arizona grew up. Look through the rifle ports of the “Flying V”, home to John Tewksbury, one of the victims of the tragic Pleasant Valley War."

If you'd like to learn more about 1863-1912 Territorial Arizona, this is definitely the place for you. When it comes to the ticket prices, one ticket is 10 dollars per adult, 8 dollars per person under 18, 8 dollars per veteran and senior, and children under 5 can enter for free.

Head to 3901 W. Pioneer Road Phoenix and explore more!

Final Thoughts

All the three museums mentioned above have a lot to offer when it comes to the history of Phoenix and Arizona overall. So why not visit some of these and discover some new information?

You might learn something new and have a pleasant trip right in Phoenix at the same time.

