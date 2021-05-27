Cancel
Cheraw, SC

Weather Forecast For Cheraw

Cheraw (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cheraw: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Cheraw (SC) Weather Channel

Cheraw, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Cheraw, SCPosted by
Monday sun alert in Cheraw — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CHERAW, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cheraw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cheraw, SCPosted by
Get weather-ready — Cheraw’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cheraw: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms! Prepare immediately for strong winds capable of producing significant damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...NORTHWESTERN LEE...CHESTERFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sturdivants to near Cassatt, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Pageland, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cassatt, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Goodale State Park, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Lucknow, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School and Cheraw Fish Hatchery. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lee County in central South Carolina Chesterfield County in central South Carolina Northeastern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Pageland to Goodale State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Pageland, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cassatt, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Goodale State Park, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Lucknow, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School and Cheraw Fish Hatchery. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH