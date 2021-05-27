Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fab Giovanetti

Why Your Phone is Not the Enemy

Posted by 
Fab Giovanetti
Fab Giovanetti
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09axof_0aD9LKCj00
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

How to bring mindfulness into your screen time

Digital detoxes, minimalism and boundaries are a big topic of conversation these days — something I feel strongly about, primarily but not exclusively because I have written a book on the matter.

The real question we should start asking ourselves is whether our phone is the real enemy here.

Rather than going cold turkey or fighting against the finely calibrated, billion-dollar barrage of demands for our attention that ping up on our phones, we need to know how to strike a healthier balance with our devices.

I was very excited to enlist the help of journalist, author, and tech lover Becca Caddy to investigate the effects of technology on our well-being for the publication of her book, Screen Time.

Passive vs active scrolling

There’s a considerable debate about how using our tech affects our mental health. 

Some people think it’s terrible for us or people that think it’s not that bad. There’s this nuance in the middle: “It’s a lot to do with us, what we’re doing on our devices, specific apps. I kept coming across the difference between when you scroll passively, and the mental health effects of that compared to when you’re active. “

That simple switch between passive and active scrolling can drastically change how we feel about interacting with our devices.

If we can understand how our phones affect every area of our lives, from our concentration to our body image, then we can start making the small shifts that will add up to ensure our technology is working for us, not the other way around.

Negative mental health effects could often be associated with passive behaviour: awareness can help better understand the reasons behind behaviours, whether scrolling, checking notifications, or anything else.

“I don’t think the answer is always to be actively doing — yet if I’m in a bad mood, I can bring awareness to how scrolling is making me feels, and I go do something else. That was something that shocked me because I could just see myself in it.”

Another strong feeling linked to our phone usage is the one of comparison and how we relate with what we see online: “comparison is by far one of the tendencies we are drawn to when looking at our consumption of online information”.

In her book, Screen Time, she mentions one study stating that it’s not people we feel close to or celebrity that we compare ourselves with the most. People on our periphery, our acquaintances, are the ones we compare ourselves to the most.

Becca also mentions how we don’t just compare ourselves negatively to others, but also positively based on other people’s misfortunes: “I realised how many facets there are to comparison. I didn’t know that before I started the research for the book.”

Are we addicted to tech?

According to Becca’s research, people who look at data obsessively can have perfectionist tendencies: “in the book, I write about disordered eating, and how that can be perpetuated by using certain tech and tracking.”

In an article she wrote for Wired, she mentions a study showing people who use many fitness tracking techs and how they might have more kind of disordered eating tendencies. “That could be because they’re more attracted to tracking things all the time, so it’s not that the app or the device has caused it”, she continues. “I think that’s important, and it came up so much in the book. At one point, I had to take some mentions out — it was on every fourth page!”

She is talking about the concept of causation vs correlation.

“I think there’s more responsibility on the companies to look into the implications”, she admits. Yet, we can also do something to bring more awareness to our behaviours, especially when it comes to wearable technology and our relationship with it.

“I think that just taking a day off now and again can be helpful. Just to prove to yourself that you don’t need to be tracking your sleep every night. I have even to tell myself this because I love seeing data, and graphs and all this.”

Knowing that you don’t have to do it all the time this a massive step towards heightened awareness. Another simple tool to help is setting up better boundaries, generally.

“People are so overwhelmed. Everything has been happening online, for the past year, in more ways than ever before.”

So many people are people pleasers and worried about what will happen if they miss something: “I know people that look at their emails all the time because they struggle for work. There are external pressures as well playing a part”.

Becca talks a lot about courage when it comes to making those types of decisions. Courage can mean various things: maybe courage to say no, or courage to accept some of our coping mechanisms to deal with uncertainty and mental health struggles through technology.

We can reframe boundaries as something that we do for ourselves by changing our mindset and allowing ourselves to slack without having to go cold turkey or embark on digital detoxes every month.

“Things are still uncertain as everyone’s mental health has been shaken. I’m going to allow myself to keep scrolling for a bit if I want to. I found that when I have that acceptance and awareness, I do start to make changes. By being aware, you accept your responses to situations, and the next step is taking action.”

Reframing our relationship with technology 

Your phone, your watch or your laptop are not the enemies. Right now, we are pointing fingers at our phones; in ten years, it may be VR.

Forget aiming for inbox zero and screen-free days.

The best way for offline and online to coexist is to understand what makes us feel good. Adapting to that instead of just treating it as a coping mechanism that doesn’t make us feel any better brings the power back into our hands.

Learn to reassess your relationship with your phone on your terms, spotting what works for you and what doesn’t. Your phone? Your rules.

Fab Giovanetti

Fab Giovanetti

74
Followers
77
Post
546
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning marketer supporting people with working smarter, not harder, and grow successful businesses online.

 https://smarturl.it/reclaimyourtimeoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Time#Simple Things#Terrible Things#Question Time#Digital#Passive Behaviour#Specific Apps#Perfectionist Tendencies#Notifications#Cold Turkey#Billion Dollar Barrage#Courage#Fingers#Strike#Conversation#Book#Minimalism#Wearable Technology#Pexels#People Pleasers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

Why the haptics in your smartphone matter

It can make your phone feel premium — or cheap. You probably didn’t buy your latest smartphone with its haptic feedback in mind, but there’s a good chance you’ve noticed it. The quality of haptics on offer varies across the board. For every iPhone or OnePlus phone with tight-as-a-drum feedback, there are seemingly a dozen phones with vague, buzzy vibrations that make you want to disable the feature altogether.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Your Phone Could Shoot Much More Efficient Video With Android 12

Android 12 is coming and bringing a lot of big changes with it, but it may come with more efficient video capturing too. At least for some users. That’s based on recent reports detailing an announcement made by Google during one of its I/O 2021 sessions related to the mobile OS.
Posted by
Fab Giovanetti

Four Ways to Simplify Your Life This Week

Working long hours is a 'serious health hazard,' and the situation worsens, a new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. This new study, involving workers from 194 countries, shows that working 55 hours or more in a week is linked to higher death rates from stress-linked conditions like strokes and heart disease. Let's be honest, this is not all news.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Assistant May Soon Get Permission to Turn Off Your Phone

Sometimes it feels like Google Assistant can do anything, but it still lacks the ability to perform some sensitive admin commands on your smartphone. However, evidence has emerged to suggest that Google may allow its chirpy digital helper to turn off your phone. Google Assistant's New Permissions on Your Phone.
YogaPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Using Your Phone To Create Healthy Habits

We know how addicted we’ve become to our phones. We use them for everything, even to escape our loneliness! But as much as the device comes with its flaws, we can use it to create healthy habits for ourselves!. As much as our devices have helped us gain access to...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why Android Phones Need Better Haptic Feedback

Lofelt is making its new VTX haptic framework available to Android phone manufacturers in an attempt to create better industry-wide feedback. The new framework will allow manufacturers to provide stronger and more customizable tactile responses. Accessibility experts say the system could unlock new features vital for allowing people with disabilities...
Cell Phonesthelakewoodscoop.com

Submitted: Why I Won’t Delete the Apps from my Phone

There is a large and worthy ongoing movement to have women (and men) block their phones from having internet access. Many say that once they either switched to flip phones or at least blocked or deleted various apps from their smartphones they have been much happier, their relationships have improved, and their children are not at risk of seeing the filth that exists on the internet.
Cell Phoneskaspersky.com

What to do if your phone gets stolen

If you can’t find your phone, don’t panic. Exhaust your good options — maybe you misplaced it or lent it to someone, or buried it under some papers — and then, unfortunately, assume it was stolen. If you read our post on how to theft-proof your smartphone and data and followed the tips, then you’ve safeguarded your information and can restore it on a new phone. But even if you didn’t prepare in advance, you can reduce the damage.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

7 Ways To Keep Your Mobile Phone Secure

Smartphones are an inseparable part of our lives. If our phone is taken away from us for even a day, it feels like being deprived of a basic need. We store all kinds of data in our phones – contacts, photos, videos, personal data, documents. We use numerous apps for making our lives easy – banking, insurance, online shopping, stocks, real estate. We rely on our phones for communication and socializing – chatting, video calling, social media, emails, professional groups... the list of uses is endless.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to change your Android phone's clock to 24-hour time

There are hundreds of uses for a smartphone. But a staple function will always be its clock. You can change your Android phone's clock to a 24-hour time format to avoid mixing up your AMs and PMs. Sure, many of the best android smartwatches are dedicated to the art of timekeeping, but old habits die hard, as the saying goes. Here's our guide on how to keep track of time military-style.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

5 ways to stop spam texts on your iPhone or Android phone

You can stop spam texts on iPhone or Android by blocking, reporting, or filtering messages. Don't ever engage with spam texts — even to send a STOP request — as this will make it worse. You can also stop spam texts with text-blocking apps, though they often cost money. Visit...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

iSpy: How to Detect Stalkerware on Your Phone

Although phones aren't the most secure devices, most people should worry more about eavesdropping via social media than an obsessed acquaintance. Unfortunately, software that allows people to “stalk” your phone without you knowing exists. While forms of legal spyware do exist, it’s generally illegal for individuals to install such software...
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

These five apps are causing your phone’s battery to die faster

We’ve all noticed it. As our smartphones have become more and more advanced, it seems like the batteries are slowly becoming worse. What is more likely happening is that smartphone apps are becoming more demanding as technology improves. A new study by pCloud, a cloud-based storage app for smartphones, shows...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Android Apps for Checking Your Phone's Specs

Android OEMs launch new devices all year round. As such, there are so many options that it can be confusing to the end-user. Different Android phones, even those with similar retail branding, can have different specifications, and goes further than just the memory and internal storage. If you want to...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Ditch your phone, Twitter Spaces is now on your desktop

Twitter announced today that it’s bringing Spaces — its live audio product — to the web. This could mean that I can finally put my phone aside to listen to some interesting conversations or live music. Real-time audio apps have birthed a plethora of new content formats to consume. One...
Posted by
Fab Giovanetti

How to Set Better Boundaries When Working Remotely

Boundaries are a great way to reclaim your time, and then we’ll help you with all the other habits and little hacks we talked about in this piece. Boundaries can be physical, such as create finding another room to do your work or your time snacks, but they can also be mental. When it comes to creating boundaries, the first thing is achieving excellent communication.