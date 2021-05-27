Cancel
Arizona State

Listen Locally: Podcasts Based in Arizona

The Savvy Reeder
The Savvy Reeder
thomas-bethge at Getty Images Pro

Every morning, as I drive to work, I put on a podcast. Whether it's to get my local and national news updates or listening to some incredible true crime, I find I am always learning new things while I listen. Of course, sometimes a long drive requires some great tunes, but listening to a podcast is the perfect way to stay up to date on news and events and even find some mild entertainment.

There are a lot of great podcasts being made right here in Arizona that are truly worth a listen. If you're not familiar with how to listen to a podcast, there are a couple of great ways to download them. If you have a smartphone, download a podcast player from your app store. If you have an Apple iPhone, there is a podcast app already included with your phone. I like using the Overcast app, and I know there are plenty more out there that fit your needs.

Stay Informed

AZ Central News puts out "The Gaggle", a local news and politics podcast, on a weekly basis. It features political reporters Yvonne Sanchez and Ronald Hansen from The Arizona Republic. They interview local politicians, journalists, and other public figures from Arizona to discuss how national news and politics affect our local politics. New episodes come out every Wednesday.

Check out the Arizona Republic Headline News podcast for daily updates on local news. These are quick sound bytes to get you caught up on the latest news stories. For current events and news focused on Southwest Arizona, check out the NPR podcast "The Buzz". They offer interesting insights into local issues through the eyes of people living in the areas impacted.

True Crime Lovers

A lot of listeners may be interested in true crime podcasts. With the popularity of national podcasts such as "Crime Junkie" or "My Favorite Murder", true crime is certainly having a moment. True Crime Arizona focuses on both solved and unsolved true crime stories specifically from Arizona.

There are a few special series also that looks in-depth into some of the more notorious crimes from Arizona. They have covered the Phantom Killer and have a new show rolling out on the Lori Vallow case. If you love following true crime, this podcast and its different series will not disappoint.

Road Trips and Traveling

Are you a local tourist? I love discovering new things to do here in my home state. The Valley 101 podcast uncovers answers to the nagging questions you and many others have had about living in and around Phoenix. Have you ever wondered why there are so many vanity license plates here? Why don't we use air sirens for major dust storms? Can you hike in Arizona with dogs? These are the informative and entertaining topics they cover on Valley 101.

For more information on outdoor activities in Arizona, listen to the Arizona State Parks and Trails Podcast. Hosted by two outdoor enthusiasts, this bi-weekly podcast covers all things outdoor recreation. Learn about sustainable tourism, hiking with pets, camping essentials, and more.

Arizona Highway Magazine hosts a few fun podcasts as well. Eat My Words is a brand new show focusing on the fun culinary finds around Arizona. Learn about the people, ingredients, and stories behind some of our favorite local foods. The magazine also hosts a podcast called Arizona Highways dedicated to exploring the great state of Arizona and some behind the scenes to the creation of the namesake magazine.

Sports Fans

The state of Arizona has some great sports teams and even more loyal fan bases. The Cardinals have an official podcast with daily shows to get your fix. If you want a show covering all the sports for the state, the Burns & Gambo podcast will give you a daily fix. These two are featured on the radio locally, but if you want to listen at your leisure, they upload daily shows. That way you don't miss a show, even if you can't get their radio show.

Other teams have dedicated shows as well, including the Coyotes, the Wildcats, Sun Devils, and more. Head to your chosen podcast app and search for your favorite team, and you're sure to turn up plenty of results.

Hit the road this summer and keep up to date on your favorite topics with these great local podcasts.

