Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ekingwrites

4 Foods (and 1 Drink) That Will Make You Feel Rich Even On A Shoestring Budget

Posted by 
Ekingwrites
Ekingwrites
 11 days ago

Eating well makes you feel like a king, even if you're on a pauper's salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSlvM_0aCfBBsg00
affordable decadenceImage by author via Canva

Like most people, my husband and I have had our financial ups and downs.

There have been times when we didn't know if we'd be able to stay afloat.

We lost our jobs within one month of each other at one point, and just when we recovered from that, I had emergency open-heart surgery. It required me to shut my business for three months at a time when my husband was (again) laid off.

These days, it seems good jobs are harder and harder to find, and once you get one, there's no guarantee you'll be able to keep it.

So it's important to take pleasure in the little things.

Even during our hardest times, we managed to stay strong by learning to make more from less, and one way we did this was with food.

My time as a personal chef taught me it's possible to make delicious rich, satisfying meals with everyday ingredients.

So no matter how much or little money we had, we always ate well, which created a sense of abundance and comfort.

This the food (and one drink) that always makes me feel rich no matter what my bank balance says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJKfP_0aCfBBsg00
naan breadImage by author via Canva

Naan bread pizza with an olive oil base

A little olive oil on Naan bread becomes a rich, satisfying base for any toppings.

The oil acts as a protective layer for any juices that might occur during cooking, so this "pizza" crust won't get soggy.

This hybrid of a pizza and bruschetta can support just about any flavor.

It can stretch expensive ingredients or elevate everyday ones.

By skipping the obvious red sauce base, you leave yourself open for a more sophisticated experience.

If you have children in the house, you can make them their red sauce pizza and then easily make yourself something for a more adult palette at the same time.

You can buy packages of Naan bread at Costco for next to nothing (or the grocery store).

They're better than traditional ready-made pizza crust because they're softer and chewier.

They heat up nicely and don't disintegrate with the natural liquid released from food when it cooks. I find Naan better than Pita for this application; they're thicker, sweeter, and have a more delicate texture.

You could make it yourself, but I'm not that ambitious.

A thin coat of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt is all you need to get started, then you can layer just about anything else on top of that.

I like to use my old standbys mushroom, zucchini, and peppers, but you can add just about anything.

Make it Mediterranean with tomato and bocconcini and some fresh basil when it comes out of the oven or mushrooms, and sausage is also good.

It's a great way to stretch meat as you don't need much.

You can buy an expensive piece of steak or some nice prosciutto and then just use thin slices for flavor.

Regular mozzarella or cheddar work well.

If you want to get something more expensive and flavourful like sharp cheddar, blue cheese, or something smoky, you just need a small amount.

Then all you do is bake at 350–450F for about 10–14 minutes, depending on how you like your crust.

A little black pepper and some more salt to taste when it comes out of the oven make it restaurant quality for a fraction of the cost.

The Naans are delicious and satisfying no matter how you top them, and they're cheap.

So you can save money on the base of the meal and splurge on toppings if you have a little extra in your budget.

Even if you stick to the items in your fridge, they'll still taste rich and delicious when prepared like this.

You can even make a simple balsamic reduction if you want to get fancy.

Gourmet pizza or bruschetta is always expensive to eat out, but this hybrid doesn't have to be.

Picky platter (fancy name: charcuterie)

Why does a plate heaping with meat and cheese always look so good?

It just hits such a primal nerve.

Whenever I see a charcuterie tray or cheese platter on a menu, I instantly crave its salty richness.

But when you order that in a restaurant, it's so expensive.

By visiting my local deli counter, I can have the same experience right at home for a fraction of the cost.

If we have some wiggle room in our budget, I might go all out and buy higher-end cheeses and meats, but sometimes I just want to make a fast dinner that we can all pick at.

In that case, I shop in my fridge.

You can use any cheese. It doesn't have to be fancy, and just about any cured meat will do.

It doesn't have to be the most expensive salami in the deli case. It can be as simple as pepperoni sticks. You can go even more basic and use sliced sandwich meat for the same effect.

Add a nice french stick and a few cut-up apples and carrots for freshness, and you have an easy meal that makes you feels like a decadent picnic.

To add more flavor and a hint of sophistication, serve a french stick with a dish of oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping.

There are so many ways you can modify this.

You can indulge in one expensive element, a nice cheese or a higher-end cured meat.

You can add olives or pickles, red pepper jelly, or honey.

You can add nuts, crackers, dips, and other bread.

You'll be amazed at the things you already have in your fridge and pantry to draw from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lydc_0aCfBBsg00
chicken thighsImage by author via Canva

Chicken thighs

Chicken thighs are highly underrated. Everyone seems to love the breast, and it's the most expensive part of the chicken, but in my opinion, it's not the best.

I buy chicken thighs because they're cheap, and they cook up great no matter how you do them.

They're moist and more flavorful than the breast, and if you buy them boneless and skinless, they're just as easy to work with.

I marinate them in butter and franks hot sauce and then grill them on the bbq with marinated vegetables.

You can eat them hot off the grill with the starch of your choice.

You can put them in a gourmet sandwich.

You can use them with warm grilled vegetables as the topping for a hot salad.

You can eat them cold the next day on a salad or use the leftovers as the toppings for a Naan pizza if you want to stretch your leftovers.

Chicken thighs are also great for the novice cook as they're almost impossible to ruin.

They can survive being overcooked.

They work in just about any recipe, can take on any marinade or flavor you can think of, and they turn out great every time.

With chicken thighs, you can take a recipe that calls for an expensive cut of meat and adapt it for your budget, creating the flavor experience without the cost.

Twice-baked potatoes

When I make these at home, I feel like I'm at an expensive steak house.

They're an excellent, cheap side dish to a good piece of beef or a stand-alone meal topped with anything you can think of.

All you do is bake the potato, take out the middle, mash it with butter and sour cream (or whatever you like), put it back in, top it, and bake it again.

They are rich, delicious, and easy to make.

Because potatoes are cheap, you can dress up a twice-baked potato to suit any budget and still feel like you're getting a treat.

If money is tight, just add a little cheese and bacon. It's a great way to stretch one or two bacon pieces and a slight sprinkling of cheese to feed the whole family.

Or just whip the middle with little butter and sour cream for a rich, decadent side dish.

You can take the idea as far as you want.

You can top it with steak and blue cheese or sausage and beans, you can do just about anything with the base, and it's delicious every time.

Potatoes are rich and filling, to begin with, so they turn anything they touch into a gourmet feast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTXaU_0aCfBBsg00
a lovely cup of teaImage by author via Canva

Loose tea: Yorkshire or Yorkshire Gold

This one is the drink that makes me feel like royalty.

It might seem strange that a cup of tea is on this list, but it's no joke.

I've tried different flavored and plain loose teas from my local grocery store and bulk barn.

But I was never too impressed with it until my husband got a package of PG tips loose tea sent over from England.

That was a revelation.

Loose tea done right is a luxurious, smooth, dark dream.

Somehow it has twice the flavor of bagged tea but with none of the bitterness.

If you make it the proper English way: one spoonful for each person plus one for the pot, it turns out perfect every time.

After running out of PG Tips and not wanting to order it online (too expensive), I stumbled upon Yorkshire loose tea, and that was a game-changer. I found it in our local grocery store - it was there the whole time!

It's the most popular tea in England for a reason.

It's smooth, rich, and satisfying, and all you need is a teapot and a strainer.

I don't recommend a tea ball. You don't want to confine the leaves inside the pot. You want them to be able to swim free to fully release their goodness.

Just a little dollar store strainer to hold over your cup when you pour it will do.

There are two Yorkshire teas - Yorkshire and Yorkshire Gold.

One is the regular blend, and for a few cents more, there's a special blend. This one is made in small batches and is a little more exclusive. We like to mix the two (I don't know if that's bad form, but it's lovely.)

Drinking good tea is such an affordable luxury, and the thought that I can have the same thing in my cup that the Queen has in hers gives me a little boost and makes me feel special.

Indulging in something of such high quality elevates your mood and sets your senses soaring.

Even if it is just tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evwBQ_0aCfBBsg00
afternoon teaImage by author via Canva

You could use this as the base of an English-style afternoon tea.

It doesn't take a lot of money to make a few finger sandwiches.

They don't even have to be the traditional tea sandwiches. Some pastries and cookies on a beautiful plate will do if you want to have the experience without the cost.

You could go to your local thrift store and buy some fancy cups, a tiered serving plate, a vintage teapot, creamer, and a sugar bowl for a few dollars.

When you go out to a hotel for an English Tea, they charge an arm and a leg, but with a few thrift store items, a dollar store mini strainer, and some Yorkshire Tea, you can make a special event in your own home.

So there are a few ways I try to make eating and drinking a little more special.

Eating well is one of the best ways to keep morale up when things get tough, and sitting down to a delicious, satisfying meal at the end of the day doesn't have to break the bank.

By trying a few of these ideas, you'll eat like a king and feel like the richest person in the world.

Ekingwrites

Ekingwrites

14
Followers
50
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Musician, writer, toddler wrangler. Author of "How To Be Wise AF" guided journal available on Amazon as well as "The Automatic Parent" due out in Feb. 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Chicken Recipe#Grilled Cheese#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Cheese#Food Drink#Eating Foods#Best Foods#Eating Meat#Basic Ingredients#Natural Ingredients#Canva Naan#Pita#450f#Naans#French#Yorkshire Gold#Yorkshire Tea#Canva Chicken#Expensive Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Ekingwrites

Love Tea But Hate Caffeine? You May Have Another Option For Decaf Soon

This strain of mutant tea won't be keeping you up at night. Tea has been around for about 5000 years and has more than one origin story. The first cup of tea may have been drunk in 2737 BCE when the Emperor Shen Nong of Chinawas boiling water in his garden, and a leaf from a wild tea tree drifted into his pot.
Posted by
Ekingwrites

Great News For Tea Drinkers

Your morning Cuppa might be lengthening your lifespan!. If you want to live longer, you might want to make yourself a nice big cup of tea. According to a European Journal of Preventive Cardiology study, a regular tea habit might be just the ticket to a longer, healthier life.
Food & DrinksAllentown Morning Call

What you need to make the best 4th of July drinks at home

This Independence Day, treat yourself and loved ones to a delicious spread of homemade drinks. From colorful frosty blended cocktails to fruity mocktails or classics like lemonade and sweet tea, you only need a few important tools in your kitchen to whip up an impressive array of crowd-pleasing sippers. This...
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Lifestyleyournewsnet.com

Four Foods That Make You Fattest

The average American gains about one to two pounds every year, this might sound small, but over the years it can add up. Nancy Alvarez has some of the sneaky weight-gaining foods lurking in your kitchen that are making you fat.
RecipesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Frozen cocktails to make (and drink) right now

The clink of ice in a glass, the clatter of a good shake, the smooth stream of a measured pour — the sounds of cocktail hour can be a balm. But there are times when you just want the drink, not the multistep ritual or the cleanup. Enter freeze-ahead cocktails, ideally suited to pouring and drinking à la minute.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Canadian smoked meat and pork roll poutine are coming to the Jersey Shore

New Jersey has scores of amazing delis — as NJ.com has faithfully reminded you — but how many places in the Garden State are serving Montréal smoked meat sandwiches?. Berg’s Smoked Meat & Poutine, a food truck serving up sandwiches from the Great White North, is coming to Asbury Park this summer with a glutenous menu of meats and French Canadian fries. Berg’s plans to start slinging its sandwich in June.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Cake Made with Stale Bread Recipe

You can make one of the most delicious chocolate cakes just with a few simple ingredients. Rich taste and well moist, this amazing chocolate cake with stale bread is that one dessert that you can make any time! Surprise your family and friends with a delicious piece of chocolate cake – they will love it! Following, you can read the recipe:
Recipesjoyfueleats.com

Greek Pork Meatball Bowls with Roasted Lemon Potatoes

Greek Pork Meatball Bowls are the perfect summertime meal! Healthy and satisfying, these are an easy lunch or dinner that can also be meal-prepped!. Celebrate warmer weather with fresh flavours of the Mediterranean! This recipe includes juicy pork meatballs packed with Greek-inspired seasonings, tangy roasted lemon potatoes, and fresh crunchy vegetables drizzled in a creamy feta yogurt sauce. What’s not to love!
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Let’s talk sticky for a minute here. This is hands down one of the best desserts EVER! It is sweet, but balanced. The toffee sauce tastes like a dream. And the cake sweetened with dates and brown sugar has a rich caramel-like flavor that is deep and satisfying. This festive Sticky Toffee Pudding is usually served around the holidays, but it is just too good of a treat to be eaten just once a year.
Recipesthefoodblog.net

Gluten Free Rhubarb Crisp

This Gluten Free Rhubarb Crisp is a delicious way to use those tart and juicy rhubarb stalks. It's a perfect dessert: sweet, tart, crisp and buttery. Served warm, with a scoop of ice cream, it's a truly blissful treat!. About Rhubarb. Rhubarb is a one-of-a-kind perennial vegetable (yes it is...
Recipestheforkedspoon.com

Cannellini Beans Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This Cannellini Beans Recipe is an easy and nutritious way to turn dried white beans into a hearty and delicious side dish or lunch. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Cannellini Beans with Garlic and Spinach. Beans are an inexpensive, shelf-stable, and healthy...
Recipesgretchensveganbakery.com

Mocha Cake Recipe – 7 Layer Ombre Cake

With the success and beauty of my last Ombre style cake the Green Tea Matcha Cake. Before we even get started let’s just clear up one thing. Mocha is a combination of chocolate and coffee. It’s surprising that many people think Mocha is pure coffee flavored icing with a vanilla...
Recipeschefjar.com

Jaiba Ceviche Recipe (Crab Salad)

The best Jaiba Ceviche (crab salad)! It is very flavorful and refreshing. Loaded with delicious crab meat, lime juice, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onion and cucumber. It is a perfect healthy summer meal!. This crab salad is a real crowd pleaser like cowboy caviar or shrimp ceviche. Serve it with...
Recipesnyssaskitchen.com

Healthy Shrimp and Avocado Salad {gluten free + whole30 + paleo + dairy free}

This healthy shrimp and avocado salad is an ideal weeknight (or any night!) dinner. Quick and easy to make, and oh-so-yummy! Made with a fresh array of ingredients like cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and arugula. All tossed in a bright, crave-able lemony dressing (without mayo!) that will delight your taste buds. Ready in less than 30 minutes! Whole30, paleo, gluten free, and dairy free.