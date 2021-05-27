Sugar - Boutique Bakery - Cincinnati, Ohio

Photo by author.

While walking around Over the Rhine, my boyfriend and I stumbled across Sugar's ordering window. They do have an entire shop to browse, but it is closed due to Covid-19 precautions. We saw dozens of large cookies, cakes, and pints of Jeni's ice cream just by peering in the window. To order, they have a small doorbell you ring and someone will assist you.

Items we ordered and their prices

Photo by author.

The cookies looked very tempting, so we ordered the Oreo Chocolate Chip ($3), Nutella S'mores ($4.50), and Nutella Stuffed Chocolate Chip ($4.50). The Oreo Chocolate Chip cookie is one of their "classic" cookies, which cost $3.00+. The "stuffed" and "topped" cookies fall under the "deluxe" category and cost $4.50+. We also grabbed a bottle of FIJI water for $2.50.

Our favorite of the cookies we ordered was the Nutella Stuffed Chocolate Chip. It was an incredible chocolate chip cookie, oozing with Nutella. It was perhaps the best specialty cookie I've ever had. We thought the Oreo Chocolate Chip was a yummy, lighter cookie, which was nice after such a heavy Nutella cookie.

Neither of us was too fond of the Nutella S'mores cookie, but that was more so because we didn't like the toppings. The cookie dough itself was fabulous, but the marshmallows and cinnamon toast crunch on top was a bit bland. In other words, the cookie itself was great but its topping was average.

Overall selection and options

Sugar's dessert options. Reflection was unavoidable in the brightly lit street. Photo by author.

Along with delicious classic and deluxe cookies, Sugar also has XL cookies that weigh 1 pound and "jumbo sammie" cookies. They also bake cupcakes, cake, brownies, and pudding. Sugar also sells pints of Jeni's ice cream, along with artisan sodas, coffees, tea, and juice. It's a perfect spot to grab a quick treat and a drink to enjoy as you stroll around OTR.

Final thoughts

Sugar is great! They have a huge variety of cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and other baked goods available to order. If you don't want to pick up your sweets at the window, you can order online and have their treats delivered right to your door.

We highly recommend trying the Nutella Stuffed Chocolate Chip Deluxe Cookie -- it's a must-have dessert in Cincinnati.