Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah's Stefani Sosa Finds Success in Her Own Backyard with 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

Posted by 
Kristyn Burtt
Kristyn Burtt
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCf88_0aCcVyP200
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' dancer Stephani SosaCourtesy of Stephani Sosa

If there's one thing Utah can brag about, it's the dance talent the state has brought to the TV landscape from Dancing with the Stars to World of Dance. Provo's Stefani Sosa knows a thing or two about competing in front of a national television audience after being a part of the Top 10, with brother Ezra Sosa, on Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. She's now enjoying her success as one of the principal dancers on the second season of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which films in her home state of Utah.

It's an impressive career so far and it's kept her close to home without having to make a big move to Los Angeles or New York, but it is something Sosa thinks about from time to time. "That's the hardest thing, I don't know if it's worth moving to LA yet. I'm doing a show here at the Eccles Center for Andrew Lloyd Webber," she told News Break. "Then I'm filming two short films here in Utah to amp up my acting resume. After that, in a couple of months, it's going to be High School Musical again so I'm weighing my options. I might go back and forth to LA."

Watch the full video interview with Stephani Sosa:

Filming season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was anything but easy. While they were able to get two episodes in until the pandemic shutdown in March, they had a six-month hiatus before resuming the rest of the season for filming. "The day we were starting the third episode, they shut us down that morning," Sosa explained. "They told us two weeks and it ended up that they had to keep postponing. In the first two episodes, you will see everybody in every scene, and after that, you're going to see a bit of a shift."

Sosa admits that the shutdown was a welcome break because she had been on "go" mode for over a year. "I'm not going to lie," she laughed. "I went from Season one of High School Musical to So You Think You Can Dance to the tour [of So You Think you Can Dance] and then going right into season two [of High School Musical]. I mentally needed that break, so it was a blessing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aq9Pe_0aCcVyP200
Siblings Stephani and Ezra Sosa's audition on 'So You Think You Can Dance.'Adam Rose/FOX.

After being asked to come back for the second season, Sosa was able to utilize some of the skills she learned on So You Think you Can Dance by bringing more experience to the table. "After watching season one I didn't realize how much we were seen in the background," the 21-year-old shared. "Coming back to season two, I realized how much we matter — we are a part of the musicals. In season two, I'm more invested with my energy on-camera. I'm also more comfortable saying lines as well — it definitely boosted my confidence."

She couldn't spoil any of the storylines for the second season, but she teased that viewers will see "some partner dancing," which fits right into the ballroom dancer's wheelhouse. We're hoping it involves a scene or two with this season's big guest star, Dancing with the Stars judge, Derek Hough, who is also a homegrown Utah talent.

Which begs the question: Would Sosa would ever be interested in doing Dancing with the Stars? "I'm in the process of putting all of my materials together, but I feel like if I do Dancing with the Stars, there's no going back to High School Musical," she said. "I'm loving acting and that's where I feel like I belong... but it's always been a dream of mine to do Dancing with the Stars."

Before you go, check out: Watch out, New York and LA! Atlanta Is Where All of The Commercial Dancers Are Moving

Kristyn Burtt

Kristyn Burtt

Los Angeles, CA
408
Followers
171
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Kristyn Burtt is a commercial dance journalist, TV host and producer. She was the West Coast correspondent and host of "To the Pointe" on Dance Network for five years. Her coverage of "So You Think You Can Dance," "Dancing With the Stars" and "World of Dance" is popular with dance fans across the globe. Kristyn's love of dance began early in her life. She trained at the Boston Ballet School, danced with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in "The Nutcracker" and won a dance scholarship to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She currently serves on the American Dance Movement’s Marketing & PR Committee and is a member of the Television Academy and SAG-AFTRA.

 https://www.dancedishwithkb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Derek Hough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Musicals#High School Musical#News Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kristyn Burtt

Minnesota's Ellie & Ava Wagner Reveal How 'World of Dance' Made a Huge Impact on Their Dance Careers

If you've been following the Minnesota dance scene over the last few years, then the names Eva Igo, Savannah Manzel, Taylor Sieve and Ellie and Ava Wagner are familiar to you. Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood has become the hub for talented, technically trained dancers, who have found great success on dance competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Kristyn Burtt

Why Dancers Are Heading to College First Before Launching Their Professional Career in Los Angeles

Zane Tahvildaran JessweinAnne Slattery. For dancers, high school graduation is often a major decision-making time for professional careers: Do you head to Los Angeles (or New York City) to start working in your profession or do you take the four years to go to college? In the last decade, it was an easy decision for many dancers to go straight to LA to work because there were so many opportunities at hand, including a coveted spot as a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Kristyn Burtt

Los Feliz Real Estate Attracts Celebrities for Its Architectural Hidden Gems & Disney History

Los Feliz sign.Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Los Feliz isn't always considered one of the go-to neighborhoods for celebrities, but that doesn't mean that they don't live there. They certainly do reside in this centrally located area of Los Angeles because it boasts a hip, eclectic and funky vibe when it comes to its shops and restaurants. For fans of the Disney empire, they know this was the birthplace of Mickey Mouse because Walt Disney, and his brother Roy, made all of their dreams come true in this sector of LA. If that isn't enough Los Feliz love, the entrance to California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort features Buena Vista Street and is reminiscent of the neighborhood in the 1920s and 1930s.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Kristyn Burtt

These Celebrities Are Calling San Fernando Valley's Encino Neighborhood Home Sweet Home

Encino, California is having a bit of a renaissance in Los Angeles. The neighborhood resides in the central portion of the southern San Fernando Valley, and it's a pocket of real estate where many celebrities call home. It's also a hot spot as a filming location if you've been watching Netflix's Cobra Kai or if you're a fan of The Forty-Year-Old Virgin — Ventura Boulevard in that area should look familiar to you.
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.