newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

How a newly-opened local sandwich shop is changing the restaurant industry in Denver

Posted by 
Steven Bonifazi
Steven Bonifazi
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6N03_0aCGEMcL00
Exalted Sandwiches(Photo courtesy of Exalted Sandwich)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Small batch sandwich operation, Exalted Sandwich, launched last Wednesday at 810 N Vallejo St. to serve sustainable-craft sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts that aim to forever alter the restaurant industry.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Exalted Sandwich is a local, woman-owned, minority-staffed operation opened by Jennifer Hayes who began her restaurant career bussing and waiting tables in Cape May, New Jersey.

The 174 sq. ft. operation works as a ghost kitchen along with 51 other kitchens inside of an industrial building built and owned by business-to-business service, Cloud Kitchens. There is no dining room area as Exalted functions solely as a pick-up and to-go style experience.

Once inside the building, customers will enter a reception and lobby area with kiosks and order tablets to all the kitchens available, with a 15-minute max turnaround time. Hayes works alongside her kitchen manager and line cook, executing and expediting orders daily and creating all the recipes.

Relocating to the Centennial State in 1996, Hayes is now on a mission to turn industry standards upside down through her donation-based foundation, Love IS Now.

"The industry is notorious for antiquated frameworks that do not support first and second-tier workers. Love IS Now is my answer to that void," said Hayes. "Restaurants are the second largest industry in our country and most of the workers in this industry I love are not supported, whether its health care, paid time off, transportation or living costs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rYfe_0aCGEMcL00
Jennifer Hayes, owner of Exalted Sandwich.(Photo courtesy of Exalted Sandwich)

Customers will have the option to donate to Love IS Now when checking out at Exalted or anytime on the website, however, the foundation is currently underway and will be running within the next few weeks. Funds donated to the foundation will go to Exalted employees as well as directly to industry workers' needs such as paying for transportation assistance by purchasing a bus pass to help enable them to get to work.

Hayes believes that she is creating a conversation about an invisible part of the industry and hopes that other restaurants will align with and implement Love IS Now. She is also raising the bar by paying her kitchen staff a living wage to ensure they can make ends meet.

"My baseline wage per hour is $20 and that's unprecedented for someone at the entry-level," said Hayes. "At checkout, there is a living wage surcharge that is 2 percent of anyone's bill that is added on and goes directly into paychecks."

The scratch-made menu provides customers with sustainably sourced protein including Colorado grass-fed beef, certified humane chicken, Colorado pasture-raised pork or organic tempeh. From kale salads with chipped parmesan, massaged kale and onions with black pepper vinaigrette to borscht soup with crème fraîche and keto-friendly heirloom carrot cake, there are plenty of options for all types of food lovers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lgQ1_0aCGEMcL00
Exalted sandwiches and soups.(Photo courtesy of Exalted Sandwich)

The sandwich shop gets its name from taking sandwiches that have recognizable flavors and executing them at a higher level. Nevertheless, Hayes claims that while the flavor and ingredients are unmatched, it is the integrity behind the recipes that matters most.

"By coming to us and really enjoying it, it's two-fold as you are helping support living wages disrupt an industry," Hayes said. "It is a mission-driven for-profit business, but the mission drives what we are doing."

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Steven Bonifazi

Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO
365
Followers
46
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Community, COVID-19, Entertainment, Politics, Outdoors and Sports in the Centennial State.

 https://twitter.com/stevenbonifazi
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Food Drink#Open Kitchen#Dining Room#Soup Kitchens#Local Food#Chicken Soup#Cloud Kitchens#The Centennial State#Desserts#Food Lovers#Exalted Sandwiches#Tables#Organic Tempeh#Colorado Grass Fed Beef#Soups#Ft Operation#Vallejo St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Boulder, COWestword

Up Our Alley: Tip Top Savory Pies Opens Second Shop

Rob Marrow and Christine Carr thought they'd found the perfect place to settle when they landed in Boulder. A native of New Zealand, Marrow met Carr twenty years ago, when both were working in the natural-products industry; they soon found themselves compatible as partners in both business and life. After...
RestaurantsWTOP

How restaurant dining rooms will change coming out of the pandemic

With pandemic restrictions being lifted in the D.C. region, many restaurants are finding themselves able to operate at full capacity again — but they’re far from guaranteed to see a surge in customers coming through the door. While some restaurant owners may jump at reverting their dining rooms to the...
Doctor Phillips, FLOrlando Sentinel

‘Filet mignon sandwich’ restaurant opens in Doctor Phillips

A restaurant that serves a “filet mignon sandwich” has opened in the Doctor Phillips neighborhood. Founded outside Philadelphia in 2018, Nick Filet opened its first Central Florida location at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in a 1,900-square-foot space on Friday. The fast casual restaurant’s menu is known for its filet mignon...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Stacked Sandwich Shop

Whenever you’re ready to confront your socialized ideas about how big a sandwich should be, head to Stacked for a foot-long hero full of five different kinds of meat (salami, ham, turkey, roast beef, and mortadella). The giant cold cut sandwich is great, especially when you’re looking for a meal that’ll definitely get you leftovers. But this solid deli counter on the quieter end of Austin Street also has a bunch of less intimidating options like jerk chicken caesar, reuben, and vegan muffuletta. Everything can be ordered on a larger hero or a smaller bread roll for less than $15, and we recommend getting your food to-go.
Restaurantsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Casual Friday: The Sandwich Shop

In which our critic finds the Philly-style pork sandwich she’s been searching for. So close, yet so far. I live less than three hours from Philadelphia. I should be swimming in roast-pork sandwiches, but I’ve been challenged to find anything like the Tommy Dinic’s Roast Pork at Reading Terminal Market in NoVA. I don’t mind an occasional trip, but I’m bemused that a version of Philly’s best sandwich (sorry, cheesesteak lovers) is so hard to find.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

Who is open? Local restaurants offering delivery or to-go orders

Who's got the food you want for either pickup or delivery? Here's our list, updated as necessary. See this link for a list compiled by the West Seattle Junction Association about restaurants and other businesses in the West Seattle Junction. Also useful is this new site called WestSeattleDelivery created by...
Northfield, NJAtlantic City Press

Pickle-focused sandwich shop Elsie’s comes to Northfield

We’ve all seen lettuce wraps and the carb-phobic sub-in-a-tub concept, but neither of those breadless wonders are the kind of things that spawn true excitement among foodies. I don’t care how health conscious you are, nobody is bursting with enthusiasm over the prospect of eating more lettuce. But the same...
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Sandwich Shop a Crossroads of Cultures Since 1974

Framed by an aluminum door frame, Angela Lopez serves customers from a table blocking the doorway of. in Bay Park. From the back of the shop comes the smell of bacon. The shop’s homey interior is lined with imitation brick and wood paneling. A high shelf on one wall holds antiques and knickknacks — an old time supermarket scale, several signs — but no one can enjoy the interior while COVID is still a concern in the wider community. Chairs are stacked up.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Local comic shop to open second location this summer

ST. LOUIS — A local comic store with one existing location on South Grand Avenue is expanding by adding a second spot at the intersection of South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. Apotheosis Comics will open the 1,500-square-foot space, which is about 30% larger than its existing location, Aug. 21...
Meriden, CTRecord-Journal

Mask policies now vary at local restaurants, shops

As the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses this week, the owners of local shops and restaurants have their own plans for handling the change. Gov. Lamont announced in April that as long as COVID cases continued to trend downward and vaccinations increase, all remaining business restrictions would be lifted as of Wednesday. Businesses are now be able to choose their own hours and mask requirements.
nenc.news

As N.H. Restaurants Struggle To Hire, Some In Industry See Chance for Change

For 67 years, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant has had one item starring on its menu. “I make turkey in every way you can imagine,” explains Sim Willey, third generation owner of this Meredith institution. “Turkey piccata, turkey dinner, turkey croquettes, turkey nuggets.”. Hart’s is a big restaurant, seating about 600...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Snarf’s sandwich chain adding shops in DTC, Cherry Creek, Broomfield

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner. Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!. Snarf’s is stacking up its sub shops. The Boulder-based sandwich chain is getting ready to open three more locations this summer in Cherry Creek, the...
Hoover, ALVillage Living

Torbor family opens new smoothie, sandwich cafe

Reggie and Michelle Torbor originally planned to open a Smoothies N Things franchise in Hoover in November, but five days before opening, they changed their minds and decided to do their own thing, Torbor said. Instead, the Hoover residents came up with the concept for a restaurant they’re calling the...
Restaurantspymnts.com

How Restaurants Are Courting Today’s COVID-Changed Consumer

Restaurants have changed in the last 15 months, and so have consumers. What people are looking for from their restaurant experience has been shaped by the pandemic, with new considerations affecting consumers’ ordering, purchasing, and dining behaviors. PYMNTS research published in the May edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards created in collaboration with Paytronix, has identified four main personas of today’s restaurant customer, each persona described by their primary pandemic-related concern: the health-concerned (39 percent of consumers), the economy-concerned (27 percent), the social-concerned (22 percent), and the unconcerned (10 percent).