Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jenny Justice

One to Watch: A Novel by Kate Stayman-London A Girl with Glasses Book Review

Posted by 
Jenny Justice
Jenny Justice
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0dm7_0aCCfygS00
plus size fashionUnSplash

I have to say upfront that romance is not a genre I spend much time reading. I am a romantic, but I have also been so burned in real life so many times that reading romance novels can almost feel like sarcasm in action. I have hope, yes, but I do not know if I want to be a fool again. No one does, right?

I picked up a copy of One to Watch, by Kate Stayman-London on a whim because it was being marketed as a plus size romance. As a plus size woman (size 14/16, aka the average and most normal body type for women in America) I was intrigued. I wondered what the difference would be between a plus size and not plus size romance story.

And reader, let me tell you as any person in a marginalized group in this nation will tell you,it feels downright delicious to be represented, to be seen, to be IN a story that is usually the same old same old story - skinny woman finds love and romance with handsome ripped man.

All well and good, but there’s something that hits different when you are reading a book about a woman who is your size - gasp - curvy! - going on dates, being strong and being loved, having an amazing career and then - romance too!

I enjoyed this book very much. Bea, the main character is semi-relatable - she’s a plus size fashion blogger in her early 30's living in LA. To avoid spoilers, she somehow finds herself in the position of being the star of a reality TV show where she is the prize - one woman filtering through 25 men all vying for her love. Except some are not. Some are the usual and unfortunate type of men who either a) make fun of non-thin women (mean!), or b) fetishize us but can’t see us as people (gross!).

There are also a few of the ‘wait until you are with me and I can help you lose weight’ types. Ugh, no! For many of us average size ladies, we have struggled in this society all of our lives. We have been bullied and teased, we have tried diets and eating disorders, we have felt self-hate and rage at society, and eventually we have arrived at a peace, a truce - an acceptance. We are who we are. Our bodies are beautiful. There is nothing to fix about our bodies. We are beautiful and worthy of all good things.

I work out, I am a vegetarian, I don’t eat much sugar - I even cut out carbs! But, I am still a size 14/16 and have been so since giving birth to my daughter. In high school and college I was a size 10 and guess what? I felt fat and was made to feel fat by classmates and by this culture. Crazy right? Mean. Because I was beautiful and made to feel hideous. And in the book Bea struggles with this too - all in the public eye of a reality show about love and dating!

I really felt for Bea, and who knows this might open the door to me reading more in the romance genre, but I think for me the fact that Bea was a regular, average, woman my size really helped me feel less conflicted about reading a romance novel. Also, Stayman-London’s writing is beautiful, conversational and endearing. I loved how she included bits of internet culture into the whole thing - complete with emails, twitter threads, and blog posts, and she even threw in a podcast transcript. So fun!

You will cheer for Bea and you will hurt for Bea. And in the end who knows, if you might even re-download that Bumble app just to see if there are any worthy prospects.

I highly recommend picking up a copy of One to Watch, by Kate Stayman-London as your summer beach read for June!

Jenny Justice

Jenny Justice

Reno, NV
437
Followers
96
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Jenny Justice is a poet, writer, mother and teacher. She is just a girl in the world, new to town and learning to love this city - Reno, NV. She writes about all things local from food, to fun, to what you need to know to have a good day, good week, or good time in The Biggest Little City. Jenny loves books and will encourage that love of books with her book reviews. She also writes about relationships, dating, parenting, and other topics when the muse moves her. Follow her for good food, good books, and good fun especially in the Biggest Little City in the world.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Reality Tv#Romance Novels#Love Story#Fashion Book#Story Time#Vegetarian#Glasses#Size Romance Story#Skinny Woman#Reader#Bits#Average Size Ladies#Sarcasm#Blog Posts#Classmates#Body Type#Threads#Men#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Fashion
Related
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

Book Review: Finger Knitting for Kids

With summer fast approaching in the Northern part of the world, I think we’re all looking for fun things to do with our kids. My daughter usually has day camps at least part of the summer (and even last year she did a couple virtually) but we have no plans at all this summer so I’m going to need to fill that time with something besides YouTube.
Books & Literaturenovelnotions.net

Book Review: Hellmouth by Giles Kristian

I have a Booktube channel now! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/petrikleo. Pages: 52 pages (Kindle edition) Published: 19th February 2021 by Giles Kristian (Self-Published) Hellmouth is a bloody terrifying blend of historical fiction and horror. “In the absence of light, darkness prevails”. This was an impulsive read. I accidentally renewed my Kindle...
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

Five Graphic Novels Your Preteen Girl Will Love

My daughter is 12. She will only read graphic novels. As a bookworm who read giant books by the time I was in grade school, I used to be concerned about this. I wanted her to read anything and everything like I used to. But it has been pointed out my daughter is growing up in a different time, and with a much different household environment, than I - and in so many ways, this is a good thing.
MoviesDaily Evergreen

Movie Review: Watch ‘The Half of It’

Netflix recently switched it up and placed an advertisement for a new throng of shows, movies and comedy collections that star Asian American and Pacific Islander actors and actresses. When I saw the link come up on my account, I was so excited. And it was so timely. When the...
Books & Literaturethetravelinsider.info

Book Review – The Big Book of Car Trivia

I often hesitate to open a book these days, because I feel less comfortable making the multi-hour commitment to read it than I used to, back in the days before the internet became an ever-present distraction, slicing our focus into small pieces. But I miss the gentle activity of reading, no matter the genre. Watching YouTube videos or streaming entertainment from Netflix, while okay, still leaves an experiential gap.
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

‘Factopia’ by Kate Hale: A Book Review

Factbooks have been the bread butter of non-fiction publishing for a very long time (well, at least during the 40+ years I’ve been able to enjoy them). It’s always interesting what new spin can be put on them, as publishers try to lure the next generation of general knowledge geeks into their sticky word-covered clutches. Who better to do this than Britannica Books, a publisher founded in the shadow of the granddaddy of fact books, the Encyclopedia Britannica? Whilst classic multi-volume encyclopedias might have lost out to their digital counterparts, books like the excellent Factopia by Kate Hale proves the printed word can still bring its A-game to the table.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Cruise review – a stunning return to lost gay London

Joyful, painful and wholeheartedly life-grabbing, Cruise is an ode to the gay men who lived, loved and were lost during the Aids crisis. Written and performed by Jack Holden (War Horse), this one-man show is inspired by a story he heard while volunteering for the LGBT+ listening service Switchboard. Stunningly funny and utterly charming, Holden is enchanting. He fills the stage to the point where you forget he’s acting alone.
Books & LiteratureRoanoke Times

Book review: "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward

“The Jackal” is the first novel in a new spin off series, “Black Dagger Brotherhood: Prison Camp,” from New York Times Bestselling author J.R. Ward. Fans of Ward’s Black Dagger Brotherhood series will delight in learning more about familiar characters while being introduced to new faces. Nyx is a vampire...
Books & Literaturelhvc.com

May book review: A Musical Affair

The Courier is partnering with Inkberry Books again, and I've got quite the story for you. The minute I realized that Carrie Jane Knowles was the author (she wrote another excellent book that I reviewed, The Inevitable Past), I was instantly excited to read A Musical Affair. It's excellent, engaging,...
Books & Literaturetheaureview.com

Book Review: Elizabeth Macneal dissects the Greatest Show on Earth in her spellbinding sophomore novel

Elizabeth Macneal is back with a follow up to her 2019 novel The Doll Factory. Though not a sequel, Circus of Wonders treads familiar ground in weaving another Victorian era tale of entertainment, exploitation and obsession. While The Doll Factory used as its setting the Great Exhibition, Circus of Wonders, as its title suggests, uses the travelling circus.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Eat Sleep Innovate'

“Eat Sleep Innovate: How to Make Creativity an Everyday Habit Inside Your Organization” by Scott D. Anthony, Paul Cobban, Natalie Painchaud and Andy Parker. Boston: Harvard Business Review Press, 2020. 272 pages, $28 (hardcover). “We’ve been on the frontlines of innovation efforts and have seen the good, the bad, and...
Lotterygetboulder.com

Theater Review: The Lucky Ones

While most theatres are looking for small cast shows with which to re-open, the real “lucky ones” are the ones who find a script as charming and true to life as this basic two-hander by Lia Romeo. Ms. Romeo has a gift with dialogue making it natural and seemingly effortless. She also has an understanding of the limits of friendship and the love/hate relationship that can evolve when the stakes get changed. Haven’t we all had that friend who was just a little bit jealous of what we had and who we were? The one who can barely hide their dismay when you get a raise or meet a guy or win a prize. The one who would turn into a bitter bit—if you accidently won the lottery and they didn’t because they hadn’t bought a ticket in their entire life. You know the one.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Kate Bromley: On Deciding When a Book Is Finished

Kate Bromley lives in New York City with her husband, son, and her somewhat excessive collection of romance novels (It’s not hoarding if it’s books, right?). She was a preschool teacher for seven years and is now focusing full-time on combining her two great passions—writing swoon-worthy love stories and making people laugh. Talk Bookish to Me is her first novel.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

Aetherbound – Book Review

E.K. Johnston takes us on a space adventure, this time to a whole other galaxy with her new book, Aetherbound, a fun sci-fi adventure that mixes in healthy doses of magic and technology, leaving you with a profound sense of hope. Here’s the summary…. Set on a family-run interstellar freighter...