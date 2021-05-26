Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacob Willis

Miami Business Owner Shares New Strategy For Online Businesses

Posted by 
Jacob Willis
Jacob Willis
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv0qv_0aCA3Xii00
computerPhoto by Christopher Gower on Unsplash

Have you ever heard of challenges? It's basically an online strategy you can use to find customers and also create communities. Local Miami resident Joschka Strakerjahn is the founder of the Launch Your Challenge Podcast and has built a successful business using launches. I recently spoke with him about the power of challenges and how you can use them to grow your business. Here are some highlights of our conversation.

Joschka’s Story

In 2020, COVID-19 changed everything for Joschka. Over the course of a few days, every one of his clients was gone. He went from running a successful business to having no business at all.  A year or so before Joschka lost his work, he discovered challenges. He saw an ad for  a challenge. Joscka signed up, and soon was fascinated with how fast he turned from a complete stranger into a fan. And then he realized the potential of a challenge for businesses to grow and scale. 

Starting A Challenge

In March of 2020, Joschka decided to do a challenge of his own, using paid ads. In just three weeks, he had 4,500 people sign up. That response completely blew him away, and it sold him on doing challenges as a way to create a business. 

When Joschka started doing his challenge, he did not have a real online presence. He just has a very simple website, but he didn’t use it very much. He got all of his clients through personal connections. But for his challenge, he got all 4,500 people for his challenge through paid ads on Facebook and Instagram. So don’t overlook the power of paid advertising. 

Challenges Faced And Lessons Learned

When creating a challenge, the first decision is whether it will be a free challenge or a paid challenge. When you run a free challenge, you can run it with a Facebook group. If it is a paid challenge, you need to create a sales funnel of sorts with a landing page. But it can be very simple. 

Joschka says that one of his first mistakes was that he actually had nothing to offer the participants of the first challenge. To avoid this mistake, it is important to go to the offer first, then work backwards from there. If you already have an existing business, you want to base the challenge around a specific need your business already serves. This approach will help you create the right call to action. 

Another common challenge is in how to structure the lessons you give to challenge attendees. Joschka shares that he learned you want to structure the lessons in a simple way that serves the needs of the attendees. In most cases, you don’t want to have lessons any longer than 20 minutes.

When challenges are executed properly, you can actually create an entire business based on challenges. You can promote the challenge for three weeks and then on the fourth week do some lessons and at the end of the week, you get more customers. Joschka shared with this flexibility and the use of ads, you can even run multiple challenges at once. 

Obviously there is a learning curve when you do anything online, but I think there is great potential here because most of these challenges use Facebook groups. So many people are already on Facebook, it is really an easy way to connect with people where they already feel comfortable engaging with others. It takes a lot to get other people to try a new platform altogether. Thanks to Joschka for this great conversation and I hope it encourages you as well.

Would you ever consider doing an online challenge?

Jacob Willis

Jacob Willis

Akron, OH
519
Followers
225
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about the power of creativity and how you can live a happier life.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Online Businesses#Lessons Learned#Business Strategy#Online Advertising#Joschka Shares#Customers#Paid Advertising#Miami#Paid Ads#Personal Connections#Multiple Challenges#Facebook Groups#Launches#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Small Businesseverything-pr.com

Effective Digital Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Although the pandemic led to many aspects of people’s daily life being paused or completely shut down, many small businesses have started looking for ways to adapt to the new situation. Some of those small businesses found excellent digital marketing opportunities that help them stay afloat during this difficult time. Additionally, digital marketing has always been a useful and helpful way for businesses to expand their revenue and their reach.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

9 Strategies to Boost Small-Business Profitability

When running a small business, profitability is of utmost importance. Businesses that aren't profitable can't stay up and running without a constant influx of cash from a steady source. Continually burning cash is no way to do business. It might seem to work for some companies, but in the long run, cash burn will eventually catch up, one way or another.
Economypapernewsnetwork.com

26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Ian Mullins is Transforming the Way Businesses and Individuals Communicate, Listen and Share Information Online

With multiple companies under his belt, a growing fitness franchise in North Carolina, Ian Mullins has started a brand new company that educates, consults, and delivers a wide spectrum of digital services for businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of the digital age we live in. His company’s main focus is social media, web design, and search engine marketing. “Our client integration strategy was developed with the goal of ensuring long-term success understanding.” – Ian Mullins.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Tips for On-the-Go Business Owners

Does your business take you places? Whether you work remotely or you’re on the road often, here are five tips to better manage operations from anywhere. • Treat yourself: When traveling for business, it’s important to arrive at your destination energized and ready to meet clients, investors and partners. With that said, it’s worthwhile to consider strategies for streamlining the logistics of getting from point A to point B. For example, you may want to apply for TSA PreCheck, a convenience that comes at a cost, but one that can save you significant hassle at the airport. Or, if you frequently hit the road, consider acquiring an electronic toll collection pass for the highways and byways you use most often. This can save you money and help you avoid time-consuming bottlenecks.
Small Businessairdrietoday.com

How local businesses can boost their online presence

A thriving online presence is important for businesses big and small. While it once was customary to look up a company in a business directory or the Yellow Pages, in the digital era most people look to the internet to find recommendations, reviews and information about businesses. In fact, a strong online reputation can be a company’s biggest asset, while a nonexistent presence can be its most significant liability.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

New owners at a Branson employee recruiting business

A staffing business in Branson is under new ownership and management to help locals find work that they enjoy. According to a press release, Express Employment Professionals is one of the fastest growing staffing franchises and Nathan Allen is excited to announce his new role as owner of the Branson Express Employment Professionals franchise.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Your Strategy for Ensuring Repeat Business

It is never easy to build up a market share, especially in the most competitive sectors in today’s world. Increasing business or even maintaining existing share is a challenge. It depends on several factors. Central to those factors is the quality of goods or services that you are promoting. One crucial element is your database of existing clients. You must make sure you can get repeat business and create brand loyalty.
Boston, MAPosted by
Kent Sanders

Boston Business Owner Shares Why She Podcasts

Podcasting is a great way to both showcase your expertise and bring inspiring stories to your potential customers. Whether you have a brick-and-mortar business, sell digital products, or offer services to clients – you can use podcasting to help you reach your customers and grow your business. But it takes both planning and persistence because podcasting is a long-game, not a get-rich-quick scheme.
BusinessTechCrunch

Ford-owned Spin shakes up scooter business with new CEO, e-bikes and city strategy

The flurry of moves suggest that Spin is still trying to figure out the best path forward to push past its rivals and become profitable. Under the changes announced Thursday, co-founder and CEO Derrick Ko is moving to a strategic advisory role, along with the other two co-founders Zaizhuang Cheng and Euwyn Poon. In Ko’s place is Ben Bear, who previously served as CBO of Spin.
Small Businessthekatynews.com

4 Simple Strategies For Growing Your Business Quickly

When it comes to small businesses nowadays, the number of them has risen exponentially over the past decade. This naturally means that the saturation of the market is starting to become a problem for such businesses. Standing out in the crowd of many similar companies isn’t easy, and working around the clock for it is almost a given. Now, it isn’t all in menial work and simply pushing forward when it comes to standing out. […]
MinoritiesEvening Star

Diddy launches digital marketplace for Black business owners

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has launched a “curated digital marketplace” for Black business owners. The 51-year-old rapper and record executive has teamed up with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, which has been described as an online marketplace that allows consumers to engage directly with Black entrepreneurs. In a press release, Shop...
Public HealthWSVN-TV

Bashing Business Online

(WSVN) - A South Florida woman was so outraged when she was asked to wear a mask, she asked people to write reviews that would damage the business. Is that legal? Plus, do you have to be near a co-worker who refuses to get vaccinated? For the answers, let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

GoDaddy Shines a Light on Resilient Local Small Business Owners With New Series

Detroit is a place where the resilience of small business owners help shape and strengthen the backbone of the community. GoDaddy was inspired by the entrepreneurs driving the evolution and recovery in Detroit, so it created Icons of Detroit – a 10-part series, hosted by local entrepreneur Nneka Julia, that highlights the small businesses helping to power the city and come out of the pandemic even stronger than before.
Kearneysville, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

EPEF to hold program for small business owners

KEARNEYSVILLE - The Eastern Panhandle Entrepreneurs Forum (EPEF) will have a virtual program for small business owners on Thursday, June 10, from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. The program will be “Digital Marketing Trends & Promoting Your Business Following COVID-19.” Sandy Dubay, owner of Platinum PR, will be the guest speaker and discuss the latest digital marketing trends and tips that small business owners and entrepreneurs can do to promote their business following COVID-19.
Small Businessbusinessnewswales.com

Now is the Time for Business Owners to Prepare for the Cost of Redundancies

Smaller businesses looking to reduce their workforces should urgently prepare for the costs of redundancies, following changes to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme made late last year. That’s the warning from human resources experts The HR Dept, which provides human resources advice and support for more than 6,500 small and...
Small Businessmiltonscene.com

Useful Skills For Small Business Owners-Small Business Corner

Useful skills for small business owners-Small Business Corner. Transforming a small business start-up into a successful operation is not always an easy task. Whether you are about to start a business or have an existing business, learning how to master these skills will help you to become a successful small business owner and also grow your business.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Jacob Willis

Seattle Business Owner Shares About Mindset and Clarity

Does your mind need a tune up? If you're human, the answer is yes. Your mind is like a guitar and constantly needs to be tuned if you're going to play the beautiful music of success. I recently spoke with Seattle resident and coach Andrew Mundy about this important issue of mindset. Here are some highlights of our conversation.