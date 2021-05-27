Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

5 Fun Day Trips in Los Angeles

Diana Bernardo
 9 days ago

Vincentas Liskauskas / Unsplash

The City of Angles, Flowers, and Sunshine. Also called LA, Los Angeles is an entertainment hub with the iconic Hollywood sign proudly sitting on Mount Lee. Believe it or not, a day spent in LA can never be boring!

So, if you’re looking forward to a fun-filled experience, there can be no better option than the City of Angels! Here are the 5 fun day trips in Los Angeles that you shouldn’t miss!

Hollywood Walk of Fame

When in Los Angeles, you can certainly not miss out on this number one tourist attraction!

The Hollywood Walk of Fame combines all the entertainment glory as well as honor in one single place. It is where you can find your favorite celebrities and idols praised for their hard work.

Up till now, there are approximately 2690+ stars embedded in the famous sidewalks, spread along with 15 Hollywood Boulevard blocks and 3 Vine Street blocks. All of these are five-pointed terrazzo brass stars.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame management has made these starts public monuments that will be present permanently. You can walk around these sidewalks and photograph your much-loved celebrity’s stars.

You will also find signatures and memories left behind by musicians, producers, actors, and directors. The place doesn’t charge anything, it is completely free.

Nearby, there is also TCL Chinese Theater. It is a great place for people to explore Chinese culture and forms of art.

Zuma Beach

Perhaps, you have seen the famous Zuma Beach in many commercials and even movies. Well, it is the largest county beach on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Zuma Beach has long, wide stripes of sand running along energetic waves. It is a stunning white sand beach with little to no rocks at all.

The presence of slightly high tides makes the water excellent for surfing. There are multiple lifeguard stations located throughout the beach, which ensures maximum safety.

Zuma beach also ranks high as the healthiest beach due to clean water. The management takes vigilant care about litter and pollution. So, your time at the beach remains refreshing and fun-filled!

You can play volleyball at the dedicated courts, fish, surf, swim, and even dive into the waters. But, you can go into shallow waters only. There are outdoor shower and restroom facilities also available. So, you can spend an entire day comfortably playing!

The beach remains open from sunrise till sunset. And, it is free to visit. There are several metered parking spaces available.

Angeles National Forest

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast with a strong passion for the nature and wild, then Angeles National Forest is a must-visit!

Established in 1908, the Angeles National Forest (also called ANF) is present in the San Gabriel Mountains and Sierra Pelona Mountains.

The ANF has a range of stunning mountains, lush greenery, flora, and fauna. It is one of the places where you can take in a relaxing breathe and exclaim- ‘Now, this is refreshing!’

Besides nature’s beauty, the forest is a shelter for various animals. You can find black bears, mule deer, coyotes, cougars, rattlesnakes, and bighorn sheep. However, do not worry because the areas open to the public are different and safe.

You will require a National Forest Adventure Pass to park in the forest. These passes are obtainable online or at visitor centers. But, there is no need for a pass on the county-maintained roads as well as several permitted areas.

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Walt Disney Concert Hall is going to leave you stunned. It has a jaw-dropping, beautiful design that forms the highlight of downtown L.A.

Architect Frank Gehry first came up with the design and ideas of this magnificent Walt Disney Concert Hall. It took 16 years of construction and hardships to build this masterpiece. Today, it gets recognized internationally as an architectural landmark and the most sophisticated concert hall.

The 3.6 acres of Walt Disney Concert Hall has stainless steel curvature design on the outside and a huge hardwood-paneled main auditorium on the inside. You can sit in there and listen to the most beautiful orchestra of all time. The place surely brings out the creative spirit in the hearts of the visitors.

Runyon Canyon Park

Up for some more outdoor fun-well, visit this thrilling Runyon Canyon Park that occupies a total of 160-acres. It is present at the Santa Monica Mountains, nearby the Angeles National Forest. You can visit both places to experience the best of both worlds!

People mostly hike trails and bike at the Runyon Canyon Park. Palm trees form most of the greenery. You might even spot a few celebrities exercising there!

