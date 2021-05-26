newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Mapping Houston's vegetation with Lidar technology

Posted by 
Jessica Yang
Jessica Yang
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Zihs_0aBzqp4i00
HARCresearch/Twitter

Due to difficulties of characterizing vegetation with traditional methodologies at the landscape scale, the complex system of urban and natural features that form the Houston area still has the characteristics of its shrubs and tree canopies, which vary greatly over short distances, unquantified, undescribed, and unmapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtJOC_0aBzqp4i00
Houston is a mosaic of built and natural features.HARC Research blog

However, thanks to the emergence of Light Detecting and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, fine-scale mapping of detailed three-dimensional land surface characteristics, over large-scale geographies, has been made achievable. To study interactions of urban tree canopy with social equity, ecosystem services, a changing climate, the urban heat island effect, and green infrastructure assessment, these high-resolution data are needed.

The technology isn't exactly new. A LiDAR-like system was introduced in 1961 and the word 'lidar' was first mentioned in 1963. The technology was first applied in meteorology. However, it has seen more applications over the years, particularly in the field of ecohydrology. Today, the technology also has applications in various other disciplines, like geodesy, geomatics, archaeology, geography, geology, geomorphology, seismology, and forestry,

This project produced a comprehensive tree canopy assessment by quantifying and mapping spatial differences of vegetation within Harris County. LiDAR then generated high-resolution data layers— including canopy coverage, a canopy height model, canopy density, and a vertical structural complexity index. These data layers were summarized by census tract, and the web-based application 'A Vegetative View: Harris County, Texas' was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF5mm_0aBzqp4i00
From left to right: satellite imagery, shrub/tree canopy coverage, canopy height model, canopy density, and vertical structural complexityHARC Research blog

This project was funded by the Houston Endowment, a private philanthropic institution working across the community for the benefit of the people of greater Houston.

Jessica Yang

Jessica Yang

Houston, TX
5
Followers
23
Post
267
Views
ABOUT

Writer, blogger, gamer.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lidar#Satellite Imagery#Green Technology#Research Data#First Data#Landscape#Harcresearch#Harc Research#The Houston Endowment#Vegetation#Fine Scale Mapping#Canopy Density#Spatial Differences#Surface#Large Scale Geographies#Urban Tree Canopy#Canopy Height Model#Geodesy#Traditional Methodologies#Ecosystem Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Luminar Technologies in Detroit Partners to Advance LIDAR Hardware and Software

Luminar Technologies Inc., a global leader in automotive LIDAR hardware and software technology that has an office in Detroit, has announced that Celestica Inc., a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, and Fabrinet, a provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, have each partnered with Luminar to deliver Iris in series production.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Space Center Houston offers new summer exhibit

This summer, Space Center Houston will offer visitors a special glimpse into how astronauts prepare for lunar explorations and a new exhibit. The exhibit, created and produced by Science North in collaboration with the Ontario Science Center, will take visitors on a journey to discover how astronauts train on land, underwater, and beyond.
Houston, TXPosted by
Bisnow

'We've Got Plans All Over The Place' — Houston Is Growing Without A Comprehensive Road Map

The greater Houston area is expected to grow by millions of people in the next decade and a half, creating more need for housing, infrastructure and services. Efforts to address the projected growth have resulted in a patchwork of initiatives aiming to improve walkability, transit and quality of life, but experts say that the city still lacks a big-picture plan that can weave it all together.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

This Week’s Houston Deal Sheet

Westpark @ 59 Office Plaza LLC purchased a 115K SF two-building office property at 6250 and 6260 Westpark in the Uptown Houston submarket. The property, which was constructed in 1973, underwent a substantial renovation in 2016 and is nearly 100% occupied. The buildings feature on-site management, 24-hour security, an on-site deli, covered parking, skyline views, floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple conference rooms.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around. ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app....
Utah Stateusu.edu

Space on the Brain: Utah State Engineers Awarded Competitive NASA Grant

Researchers from Utah State University’s Biological Engineering Department have received one of NASA’s most competitive grants. Assistant Professor Yu Huang is the lead researcher on this grant and will receive up to $320,000 over the next four years. It will sponsor his doctoral student Bailey McFarland’s research and internship at NASA to better understand — and fortify against — space travel’s damage to the human brain.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Diversity in Houston’s art community

Carla Bisong says she is the only Black art gallery owner in Houston, which surprises her considering the city’s diversity. She and a local artist, Lauren Luna, join The Factor to discuss why it is important to have better representation in the art community.
Houston, TXklif.com

Houston’s Missing Tiger Has Been Found

Houston (WBAP/KLIF) – A missing tiger that’s been roaming around Houston has been found. The tiger was first spotted Sunday, May 9, when it was seen by an off duty police officer lying on a residential lawn. The tiger was wearing a collar, and before the city’s animal services could corral it, someone in a white SUV put it inside the vehicle, and drove off with it. No trace of the tiger had been found from that moment until one of the owners called police to give it up Saturday night. Houston Police Commander Ron Borza says the owners, and friends of the owners, had been hiding it. They say the tiger is 9 months old. It’s name is India, and it’s in good health. It’s been taken to a south Texas exotic animal shelter where it will be raised in the company of other tigers.
Louisiana Stateamerisurv.com

Drone Lidar Documentary Makes Waves in the Louisiana Marsh

Morris P. Hebert, Inc. uses drone LiDAR to analyze a Marsh restoration project in Southern Louisiana. – Down to Earth, a surveying reality series, journeys into the remote wilderness of the Southern Louisiana wetlands, to follow surveying and engineering firm, Morris P. Hebert, Inc. (MPH,) as they use drone surveying equipment from Microdrones to verify fill levels in a marsh restoration project.
Iowa StateNewswise

Mapping the Midwest’s Soil Topography

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – Climate change and soil erosion feed into one another in an environmental feedback loop that can have big consequences for Iowa land, but an Iowa State University agronomist is developing new models to illuminate these complex interactions. Developing these new computer models of soil erosion...
ScienceScientist

Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study

Paris has the Eiffel Tower, New York has the Statue of Liberty, and Rome has the Colosseum, but a new study finds that cities also have other signature distinctions, even if they never appear on a postcard: their resident microbes. Over a three-year span, dozens of scientists took nearly 5,000 samples from 60 cities around the globe. As reported in Cell on Wednesday (May 26), these locales appear to have distinct microbial communities that include thousands of species of viruses and bacteria that had never been documented before.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Live events Houston — what’s coming up

1. BURLESQUE & BRUSHES; 2. Houston Speed Dating (Ages 32-44) | Singles Events | Let's Get Cheecky!; 3. Heist Fridays @ SPACE; 4. Meet & Dance Monday! Salsa Bachata for Absolute Beginners in Houston 06/28; 5. Salsa Wednesday in Houston @ Henke & Pillot 06/30;
WildlifeMaui News

Scientists monitor Molokini as tourists return

Changes in fish populations and behavior were already apparent last week as tour boats and snorkelers returned to Molokini, according to a researcher who’s been studying the waters around the crater for 20 years. “We definitely saw some differences between last year and this year — last year there were...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Regental Professor Recognized for Groundbreaking Geography Research

A renowned geographer at The University of Texas at Dallas will receive the 2021 University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS) Research Award. Dr. Brian Berry, the Lloyd Viel Berkner Regental Professor in the School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences (EPPS), conducted spatial analytic research — with an early emphasis on the regional sciences — that is considered transformative to the discipline.