Phoenix, AZ

Discover Tastiest Vegan Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Toni Koraza
Toni Koraza
 3 days ago

Photo by Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ, has a great food scene. This is good news for the vegan community because there are many delicious vegan restaurants in the Valley. 

However, not everything is so peachy. Imagine this secanrio. A long day of work is coming to an end, and you’re ready for dinner. 

You want something that’s quick and tasty — but it has to be vegan, and it has to be close to your home in Phoenix. That doesn’t sound too hard to find in Phoenix, Arizona, right? Well, some may disagree. But we’re here for you. 

We’ve compiled a list of the most delicious vegan restaurants in Phoenix, so you don’t have to waste your time looking for them.

1. Green New American Vegetarian (2022 N 7th St)

“Low-key restaurant pairing creative, vegan versions of American comfort food with beer & wine.”

Green New American Vegetarian is one of those places that will have you coming back for more. With vegan comfort food and a fantastic craft beer selection, it’s no wonder why people from all over the country are raving about this culinary gem in Phoenix.

2. The Coronado PHX (2201 N 7th St)

“Vegetarian & vegan options plus pastries are on offer at this cozy, casual all-day coffee shop.”

The Coronado PHX is just the perfect vegan spot in Phoenix. With a focus on unique culinary creations, The Coronado has an excellent ambiance with delicious food and coffee to match.

3. Urban Beans (3508 N 7th St #100)

“The cafe offering eclectic breakfast & lunch faves in an art-adorned space with mismatched furniture.”

So many people love Urban Beans. It’s got a perfect and delicious menu that includes the best vegan breakfast in Phoenix. Besides great food, Urban Beans is a place you’d want to take someone on a quirky and fun date because of its funky interior.

4. Vegan House (20 W Adams St)

“Asian food & sandwiches made with locally sourced produce & soy substitutes for meat in chill digs.”

The food is excellent, the prices are cheap, and there’s a nice atmosphere. The Vegan House has excellent vegan cuisine at affordable prices with an inviting ambiance that embraces your senses with flavors more incredible than any other vegan house in Phoenix.

5. Veggie Village (1255 E Northern Ave)

“Chic counter-serve eatery featuring a menu of vegetarian Pan-Asian dishes that can be made vegan.”

Veggie Village can feel like home. The vibe is so welcoming, and it feels like a sanctuary. This place stands out with its focus on sustainability and whole foods. While most options are not vegan, they can be made vegan with an easy request. Veggie Village is perfect for a colorful bunch of friends trying to find a place that will accommodate everyone eating preferences.

6. Pomegranate Cafe (4025 E Chandler Blvd #28)

“Vegan, raw or gluten-free food & juices served in a tiny neighborhood spot with sidewalk seating.”

The Pomegranate Cafe is the staple vegan place in Phoenix, AZ. Not only does it have a great atmosphere also take pride in their food’s healthiness too. The Pomegranate Cafe is sure to satisfy even the most demanding vegan tastebuds.

Phoenix is a vegan-friendly city with many plant-based options.

If you’re looking for some tasty restaurants to visit, you’re guaranteed to enjoy these places.

Whether you’re looking for an upscale dining experience or something quick on your lunch break from work, there’s bound to be a place waiting for you in Phoenix. From raw coffee bars and juice joints where they whip up fresh smoothies right before your eyes, all the way down to hole-in-the-wall spots offering nothing but wraps (and everything in between), we’ve got what any type of eater might crave at the moment.

No matter what type of cuisine you’re craving or how many people will be joining you for dinner, we know there’s a spot on this list with something for everyone.

Toni Koraza

Toni Koraza

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

