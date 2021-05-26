Cancel
Windsor, NC

Windsor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Windsor (NC) Weather Channel
Windsor (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Windsor: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Get weather-ready — Windsor’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Windsor: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;