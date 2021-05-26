Find Andean Style Fare At Wayku Where Chef Matteo Gritti Shows Off His Nomad Inspired Menu

Hamachi tiradito from Wayku Restaurant. Wayku Restaurant

If you've never expereinced the flavors of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela under one roof, look no further than Wynwood.

Earlier this year, Diego D’Alvia — restaurateur and owner of La Morocho and Rex Best Chivito in Town in Buenos Aires — debuted his first stateside concept with Wayku Restaurant & Bar. A gastronomic experience of Latin fusion, here executive chef Matteo Gritti uses his innovative cooking style to fuse traditional Andean fare with new modern techniques for a unique, borderless cuisine.

As D'Alvia tells it, Wayku rises from the respect and admiration its owners feel towards the Quechua culture and the Andean trilogy, where heaven, men — and Pacha Mama, or the Earth — are whole. As such, the 2,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar is inspired by the Andean mountain range while the eatery's experimental kitchen focuses on applying modern techniques to traditional Andean elements, creating a culinary experience that moves and breathes with the cycles of nature, taking advantage of the best ingredients of each season.

With that philospohy in mind, Gritti's nomadic-inspired menu creates unique culinary moments that move and breathe with the cycles of nature. Born in Milan, Italy, Gritti opened his first restaurant in Buenos Aires when he was 23 -years-old. A few years later, he started working in fine dining restaurants in Italy, training under Michelin star chefs.

Wayku Restaurant

Today, the chef's mission is to provide powerful but simple dishes with a signature twist, using the best techniques and ingredients that the Americas has to offer. Both a chef and DJ, his inspiration comes from the world around him: art, music, and slow food.

To that end, the menu at Wayku is approachable and fuses traditional Latin American cuisine with flavors from around the globe. Here, begin your meal with the WAYRA PACHA (air) section, offering light dishes that welcome guests to the Wayku experience, such as the Krunchie Tuber Chips.

Under INTI (sun), guests will find the raw bar and fresh tapas, including the Ceviche with vegetable pickles and green gazpacho “De Tigre”, which fuses Spanish, Peruvian and Mexican flavors with European techniques; the gazpacho is made from green tomatoes and green apples with Patagonia trout and pickles. PACHA MAMA (earth) includes hot tapas such as the Grilled Lettuce on avocado aioli with crunchie pistachios; Ode to Carrots with caramelized carrots, carrot hummus, carrot greens and chimichurri (the chef creates an ode to different vegetables throughout the year); and the Red Arancini stuffed ghost cheese and herbed aioli. The Q’UMIR (green) section of the menu includes a Zucchini Salad with mint, basil and Burrata; the Q’umir Salad with apple and fennel, black olive powder; and the Spiced Pumpkin with fennel, kale and marinated feta.

Wayku Restaurant

The main courses are found under MIKUNA (food) and include dishes such as the Octopus in The Coral Reef on black aubergine with potatoes and beetroot; Bone-in Short Rib on mashed peas with beet sprouts and wasabi; and the Kanka Cauliflower with mango and curry sauce, beans, orange and greens. In the ILLAPA (thunder) section of the menu guests will find the burgers and baos. The desserts are offered under KHUYAY (love) and include the Pink Volcano with Gelato al Pistacchio, Avocado Cheesecake and “Niguiris” mango sticky rice.

The bar program at Wayku is inspired by the Andes, created by Mona Gallosi, one of Buenos Aires’ most celebrated bartenders, television and radio personalities. Also a consultant and entrepreneur, his libations compliment the food concept. The cocktails are driven by aroma and taste, as well as creativity, and have European and Asian influences that make up the fabric of Latin America.

Signature cocktails include La Flor Blanca with vodka, blanch coriander, lime and sparkling water; the Serpent King with London dry gin, celery extract, Sicilian lemon and Prosecco; the Latin Lover served with aged rum, white vermouth, pecan honey and Aztec chocolate bitters; and Tierra y Fuego with pisco matured in Umeshu (plum), sweet and sour (lime and raw sugar). Updated classics include the Signature Boulevardier with American whisky, Campari and vermouth aged in cacao nibs; Spritz Wayku with dry cider, Aperol and dragon fruit; and the Old Fashioned Mushrooms with American whisky, mushroom honey and bitters.

Wayku Restaurant & Bar. 73 NW 26th St., Wynwood; 786-584-8487; waykurestaurants.com. Happy hour is offered daily from 6 to 8 p.m. with $10 drinks and bar bites.