newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Top five bookstores in Akron, OH

Posted by 
Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmNNb_0aBlgLg000
Ashley Byrd

Bookstores have a unique atmosphere that can't be found anywhere else. They allow you to interact and learn about local communities there. Each bookstore has different characteristics, and the bookstores in Akron are no exception. Here are the five most recommended bookstores in our beloved Akron.

1. Barnes & Nobles Booksellers

To the surprise of no one, B&N is on our list. It's hard to ignore the store, as the store often has the most comprehensive collection of books and DVDs. It also often holds various events curated for book lovers, such as book discussions, book signings, and children-related events. During the pandemic, all events are held virtually. Check their official website for upcoming events at https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2902.

Address: 4015 Medina Rd Akron, OH 44333

2. Books-A-Million

The interiors of this bookstore will make you feel at home. If you're looking for children and children-related books, the shop's selection might be particularly helpful. Books-A-Million also offers a wide range of book collections, from classic picture books to the latest bestsellers. Books-A-Million is situated on the border between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls.

Address: 335 Howe Ave Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

3. University of Akron Bookstore

This is the ideal place to buy and rent books, and it's only open for the students. Their helpful and friendly staff are exemplary and they often become the highlight of the store's reviews. The bookstore has a vast collection for academicians and non-academicians alike.

Address: 303 Carroll St, Akron, OH 44325

4. Grismer's Christian Gifts

Grismer's Christian Gifts is a family-owned religious-themed bookstore and gift shop. It has been serving Christian communities across Akron for the last 70 years. The shop has a collection of rarely-found Christian books and Bibles.

Address: 272 S High St, Akron, OH 44308

5. Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre

Despite its small size, the shop offers extensive books that promote the work of writers of color, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized writers. The owner, author and activist Rachel Cargle, said a portion of sales goes to her nonprofit, the Loveland Foundation.

Address: 647 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304

Terrence Jacobs

Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH
8
Followers
14
Post
833
Views
ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bookstore#Book Sales#Beloved Books#Book Lovers#Carroll University#B N#Christian Gifts#Bookshop Writing Centre#Lgbtq#The Loveland Foundation#Carroll St#Books A Million#Book Collections#Classic Picture Books#Extensive Books#Book Signings#Writers#Home#Children Related Books#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland Public Library launches Summer Lit League for children and adults

From June 7 to July 31, the Cleveland Public Library will host a Summer Lit League. This eight-week program encourages children and adults to read while also offering them the opportunity to win prizes. The library will advise families who enter the challenge to read ten of their favorite books, log them online at cpl.beanstack.org (or download the Beanstack App), and earn badges and virtual raffle tickets to win prizes.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Five best history-rich landmarks of Akron

Are you bored visiting the same place over and over? Do you want to see a new place to have new experiences, especially with your loved ones? Aside from its well-known tire manufacture of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, there are many places you can visit in Akron, one of the biggest cities in the U.S. state of Ohio, about 40 miles from downtown Cleveland. We have made a list of the five best landmarks in Akron.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Five Most Unique Museums You Can Only Find in Cleveland

Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland, Ohio, USLance Anderson/Unsplash. Museums can be a muse for some people and a bore for others, but did you know that they are not just about science and arts? There are a lot of museums that offer different— even bizarre— exhibitions that you may not even know exist. Preserving more than just the local history, here are five of those unique museums you can only find in Cleveland.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Four amazing activities for your bucket list in Cleveland

Cleveland is a marvelous city to visit. In 2018, it recorded 19.2 million visitors, or 3.9 percent higher compared to the previous year. With so many visitors, one can only wonder what makes Cleveland so attractive. Well, our recommendations of activities below can be a starter for you to experience the wonder of Cleveland.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny checks out restorations at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The staff at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been busy finishing up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the historic mansion and walked through the beautiful gardens to see some of the updates. Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the historic home is listed as a national U.S. landmark. Click here to learn more about Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron students remember astronaut Judy Resnik through song

AKRON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. In Akron, Judy Resnik's legacy of strength, smarts and determination is not forgotten. Resnik was a trailblazer. An engineer, a pilot, and only the second female American astronaut to travel to space. But her inspiring story was cut tragically short by the Challenger Disaster 35 years ago, this year.
Richland County, OH1812blockhouse.com

Summer Road Trips 2021: Rock The Lock, Movies, And More

This summer, 1812Blockhouse is back to share with our readers suggestions for summer visits to unique attractions and events that are within a reasonably short drive of Richland County. We call this series, “Summer Road Trips.” Last year, we changed these regular posts to bring you details of outdoor and virtual experiences that could be enjoyed in times of pandemic. This year, we’re seeing many venues and events re-open, albeit with health and safety guidelines in place.
Akron, OHspectrumnews1.com

Black female welder breaking barriers in the art community

CLEVELAND — An art show in northeast Ohio is allowing artists to explore often forgotten communities. One of the artists is not only breaking barriers in her chosen medium but using her art for activism too. What You Need To Know. Shani Richards is a metalsmith born and raised in...
Stow, OHmytownneo.com

Get 'Wild for Reading' with library's Summer Reading Program

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library announces the annual Summer Reading Program begins on June 1 for all ages. This year’s theme is Tails & Tales: Wild for Reading. The library will hold outdoor events for all ages, including Story Time at the Stow City Center, a visit from the Akron Zoo, and a special kickoff Dino Drive-Thru event. The library is partnering with the city during Stow Strong Week and offering programs that focus on emotional, physical, and mental well-being. For the full summer programming schedule, visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 or stop by the library to pick up a brochure.
Akron, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Greater Akron's restaurant and retail market starts to perk up

Greater Akron's market for retail space is heating up. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.
Akron, OHthesuburbanite.com

Summit County area calendar of events

• Join in the fun of Bicycle Bingo in downtown Akron to celebrate National Bike Month. Bicycle Bingo was created by the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition to encourage riding at all experience levels. There are three chances to win a gift card to a local bike shop for those who complete their bingo and turn it in by May 31. For more information, visit https://ctycms.com/oh-akron/docs/bicycle-bingo-85x11-2021.pdf.
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Spree for All welcoming hikers of all abilities

SUMMIT COUNTY — Spree for All, a Summit Metro Parks hiking event that includes 11 trail options this year, is taking place now through June 30. The annual event is designed for families with young children and those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, according to park officials. Shown at...
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Pop-ups take walk-ins for vaccines

Summit County Public Health is planning COVID-19 vaccination pop-ups throughout the county during the month of May. No appointment is necessary. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Twinsburg Community Center, 10260 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg. 5 to 7 p.m. May 18, Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Road, Akron. 5 to 7...
Summit County, OHcleveland19.com

Televangelist Ernest Angley of Summit County dies at 99

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ernest Angley Ministries confirmed that its founder, televangelist Ernest Angley, “has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99” on May 7. Rev. Angley was also a pastor and author. He was born in North Carolina in 1921, began preaching at...