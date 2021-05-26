Top five bookstores in Akron, OH

Ashley Byrd

Bookstores have a unique atmosphere that can't be found anywhere else. They allow you to interact and learn about local communities there. Each bookstore has different characteristics, and the bookstores in Akron are no exception. Here are the five most recommended bookstores in our beloved Akron.

1. Barnes & Nobles Booksellers

To the surprise of no one, B&N is on our list. It's hard to ignore the store, as the store often has the most comprehensive collection of books and DVDs. It also often holds various events curated for book lovers, such as book discussions, book signings, and children-related events. During the pandemic, all events are held virtually. Check their official website for upcoming events at https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2902.

Address: 4015 Medina Rd Akron, OH 44333

2. Books-A-Million

The interiors of this bookstore will make you feel at home. If you're looking for children and children-related books, the shop's selection might be particularly helpful. Books-A-Million also offers a wide range of book collections, from classic picture books to the latest bestsellers. Books-A-Million is situated on the border between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls.

Address: 335 Howe Ave Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

3. University of Akron Bookstore

This is the ideal place to buy and rent books, and it's only open for the students. Their helpful and friendly staff are exemplary and they often become the highlight of the store's reviews. The bookstore has a vast collection for academicians and non-academicians alike.

Address: 303 Carroll St, Akron, OH 44325

4. Grismer's Christian Gifts

Grismer's Christian Gifts is a family-owned religious-themed bookstore and gift shop. It has been serving Christian communities across Akron for the last 70 years. The shop has a collection of rarely-found Christian books and Bibles.

Address: 272 S High St, Akron, OH 44308

5. Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre

Despite its small size, the shop offers extensive books that promote the work of writers of color, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized writers. The owner, author and activist Rachel Cargle, said a portion of sales goes to her nonprofit, the Loveland Foundation.

Address: 647 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304