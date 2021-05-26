One of the Most Spectacular Landmarks of Santa Barbara - the Old Mission

Old Mission Santa Barbara Yifan Ma/ Unsplash

If you're planning your holidays and are contemplating adding some culture and history into the daily itineraries the Old Mission cannot be missed when visiting Santa Barbara. the historic Old Mission will take you back in time.

Because of its picturesque location and its exceptional beauty it is often referred to as the "Queen of Missions" and once you've seen it you won't argue about the name. The two tall standing bell towers surrounded by lush gardens are a beautiful sight from far and close. The San Ynez Mountains in the background are only adding magic to the scene.

The Santa Barbara Mission has been originally founded in 1786 by the Spanish Franciscans. But even 200 years later the church is still active and is an important piece of Santa Barbara's culture scene. The on-site museum attracts countless visitors each year and is offering beautiful historical tours. From outside one can admire the spectacular architecture of the Old Mission and enjoy breathtaking views across the city and the coastline of the Pacific Ocean.

St. Barbara Parish is today the church operating in the Old Mission buildings and is inviting visitors and believers. Face mask covering is mandatory in the church. Due to the pandemic, an outdoor and an indoor mass is being offered. For the indoor mass, one has to register himself and for the outdoor mass, no registration is required.

Inside the Old Mission buildings is an archive library which is collecting and preserving cultural resources on Franciscan history. The library is committed to its work and is working tightly together with the community. Due to the pandemic, the library has suspended temporarily research visits and tours as well. However, they are available for email inquiries.

The Mausoleum is a historic part of the Old Mission Santa Barbara. It is surrounded by 200-year-old sandstone walls and has served since 1893 as a resting place for Franciscan friars and some citizens. The place has been restored in 2011 including local artisans. The Mausoleum has reopened again is now available for personal visits.

A gift shop in the Old Mission is offering historic and cultural souvenirs, jewelry, books, and other related items.

If you're looking for a cultural day in Santa Barbara don't forget to visit the Old Mission. It will be a trip you won't forget.

Sources:

santabarbaraca.com (https://santabarbaraca.com/businesses/old-mission-santa-barbara/)

St. Barbara Parish (https://www.saintbarbaraparish.org/)

California Archive Library (https://www.sbmal.org/)

santabarbaramission.com (https://www.santabarbaramission.org/mausoleum)