June Can't Come Fast Enough for Local San Diego Outdoor Wedding Venues

@beachbumledford via Twenty20

Weddings are back in full swing now that California is slated to be fully reopened in mid June following more than a year of varying commercial restrictions.

California has some of the best weather in the world. It is a big reason why a lot of people move here from other places. One great part about California and San Diego is that you can have an outdoor wedding in any month of the year.

May gray and June gloom can bit slightly hit or miss on the coast, but 300 days a year is smooth sailing.

If you are planning an outdoor wedding, there are a lot of things to think about and consider when choosing your perfect venue or location. The following article will provide an overview of 4 charming places to get married in San Diego during the summer months.

Courtesy wedding.report

The average wedding cost for San Diego has been trending slightly downward over the past several years. COVID and lockdown saw that number drop roughly 17%. A wedding venue is a major portion of what's spent on a wedding, so choosing an outdoor venue is often a more budget friendly option.

Address: 2125 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Balboa Park has several popular wedding venues. But if you're looking for one off the beaten path, where you won't have to deal with tourists, consider the Balboa Park Administration Courtyard.

The Balboa Park Administration Courtyard is an intimate, out of the way location nestled in the heart of San Diego's Balboa Park. The Courtyard offers three beautiful locations for a ceremony and reception, with options for both indoor and outdoor ceremonies. With original design by legendary architect Bertram Goodhue and lush Mediterranean landscaping, it is unlike any other wedding setting in San Diego.

Google Maps

The Inspiration Point overlook is located here as well along the southern edge of Raymond Romer Memorial Gardens in Balboa Park. The overlook is lined with flowering vines and has views of the San Diego skyline and Hillcrest, making it an ideal charrette location for photographers.

Courtesy @VisitorSavings

Address: 300 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

A hands down award winner.

San Diego Botanic Garden, formerly Roger's Gardens, is a unique and versatile property for wedding ceremonies and receptions of all sizes. The gardens cover 37 acres of display gardens, collections of cactus gardens, rose and succulent gardens, a palm collection, a bonsai collection and an award-winning honey bee garden.

They sport a separate 3 acre Stadium Gardens is adjacent to the main property and features an outdoor lawn seating area for up to 300 guests with stunning views of Mount Soledad.

If the nuptuals don't work out, they have also recently won awards for their horticulture. So there's no reason you can't come back here again and again.

Courtesy of Fay Fish

Address: 17025 Avenida De Acacias Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Nestled in an unassuming residential neighborhood, you wouldn't expect a world class outdoor wedding venue, but it's there.

The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe is a beautiful bucolic venue with a range of amenities and options to accommodate a large or small event. The formal gardens are lush and the indoor area can be used to host a wedding or reception. There is an outside bar area for drinks from the open bar, a dance floor, and plenty of room for dinner under the stars.

The venue is described as "all-inclusive" meaning you can ditch the wedding planner. It's included. If you're looking for a last minute, outdoor wedding, where you can take your hands off the wheel and put it on auto pilot with specacular results, the Secret Garden may be your destination.

Meticulously Groomed Grounds Courtesy of Leo Carillo Ranch

Address: 6200 Flying Leo Carillo Ln Carlsbad, CA 92009

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park is one of the loveliest natural settings for an outdoor wedding—a rambling, half-acre lawn surrounded by eucalyptus trees and tall pine groves.

Carrillo Ranch Historic Park has been the setting for numerous weddings for both the San Diego community and celebrities alike. It's perfect for a coast adjacent wedding, picturesque grounds and perfect weather year round. This historic site of San Diego County is an environmentally friendly park that takes care of its native surrounding flora and fauna.

Keep an eye out for roaming peacocks. Don't worry, you'll hear them coming.

Conclusion

June 15 can't come fast enough for much of San Diego's business community. It's going to be an admittedly long road to full recovery, but what better way than an outdoor wedding, in beautiful weather, at a gorgeous venue?

Remember to tip your bartenders generously.