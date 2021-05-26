Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

June Can't Come Fast Enough for Local San Diego Outdoor Wedding Venues

Posted by 
J. Maginot
J. Maginot
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cefx4_0aBWNHbI00
@beachbumledford via Twenty20

Weddings are back in full swing now that California is slated to be fully reopened in mid June following more than a year of varying commercial restrictions.

California has some of the best weather in the world. It is a big reason why a lot of people move here from other places. One great part about California and San Diego is that you can have an outdoor wedding in any month of the year.

May gray and June gloom can bit slightly hit or miss on the coast, but 300 days a year is smooth sailing.

If you are planning an outdoor wedding, there are a lot of things to think about and consider when choosing your perfect venue or location. The following article will provide an overview of 4 charming places to get married in San Diego during the summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKXg6_0aBWNHbI00
Courtesy wedding.report

The average wedding cost for San Diego has been trending slightly downward over the past several years. COVID and lockdown saw that number drop roughly 17%. A wedding venue is a major portion of what's spent on a wedding, so choosing an outdoor venue is often a more budget friendly option.

Balboa Park Inspiration Point (Administration Courtyard)

Address: 2125 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Balboa Park has several popular wedding venues. But if you're looking for one off the beaten path, where you won't have to deal with tourists, consider the Balboa Park Administration Courtyard.

The Balboa Park Administration Courtyard is an intimate, out of the way location nestled in the heart of San Diego's Balboa Park. The Courtyard offers three beautiful locations for a ceremony and reception, with options for both indoor and outdoor ceremonies. With original design by legendary architect Bertram Goodhue and lush Mediterranean landscaping, it is unlike any other wedding setting in San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MAwg_0aBWNHbI00
Google Maps

The Inspiration Point overlook is located here as well along the southern edge of Raymond Romer Memorial Gardens in Balboa Park. The overlook is lined with flowering vines and has views of the San Diego skyline and Hillcrest, making it an ideal charrette location for photographers.

San Diego Botanic Gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lKPJ_0aBWNHbI00
Courtesy @VisitorSavings

Address: 300 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

A hands down award winner.

San Diego Botanic Garden, formerly Roger's Gardens, is a unique and versatile property for wedding ceremonies and receptions of all sizes. The gardens cover 37 acres of display gardens, collections of cactus gardens, rose and succulent gardens, a palm collection, a bonsai collection and an award-winning honey bee garden.

They sport a separate 3 acre Stadium Gardens is adjacent to the main property and features an outdoor lawn seating area for up to 300 guests with stunning views of Mount Soledad.

If the nuptuals don't work out, they have also recently won awards for their horticulture. So there's no reason you can't come back here again and again.

Rancho Santa Fe Secret Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Egj7_0aBWNHbI00
Courtesy of Fay Fish

Address: 17025 Avenida De Acacias Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Nestled in an unassuming residential neighborhood, you wouldn't expect a world class outdoor wedding venue, but it's there.

The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe is a beautiful bucolic venue with a range of amenities and options to accommodate a large or small event. The formal gardens are lush and the indoor area can be used to host a wedding or reception. There is an outside bar area for drinks from the open bar, a dance floor, and plenty of room for dinner under the stars.

The venue is described as "all-inclusive" meaning you can ditch the wedding planner. It's included. If you're looking for a last minute, outdoor wedding, where you can take your hands off the wheel and put it on auto pilot with specacular results, the Secret Garden may be your destination.

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnAao_0aBWNHbI00
Meticulously Groomed GroundsCourtesy of Leo Carillo Ranch

Address: 6200 Flying Leo Carillo Ln Carlsbad, CA 92009

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park is one of the loveliest natural settings for an outdoor wedding—a rambling, half-acre lawn surrounded by eucalyptus trees and tall pine groves.

Carrillo Ranch Historic Park has been the setting for numerous weddings for both the San Diego community and celebrities alike. It's perfect for a coast adjacent wedding, picturesque grounds and perfect weather year round. This historic site of San Diego County is an environmentally friendly park that takes care of its native surrounding flora and fauna.

Keep an eye out for roaming peacocks. Don't worry, you'll hear them coming.

Conclusion

June 15 can't come fast enough for much of San Diego's business community. It's going to be an admittedly long road to full recovery, but what better way than an outdoor wedding, in beautiful weather, at a gorgeous venue?

Remember to tip your bartenders generously.

J. Maginot

J. Maginot

San Diego, CA
151
Followers
28
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

I write articles focused on helping others break out of their 9-5 mindset. This involves side hustles, mindset, motivation, hands on practical tips, case studies, 30 day challeneges, and other related content. It's a blast.

 https://www.smartestdad.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Venues#San Diego Weather#Beachbumledford#Covid#Leo Carillo Ranch#Outdoor Wedding#Wedding Ceremonies#Numerous Weddings#Twenty20 Weddings#Stadium Gardens#Beautiful Weather#Perfect Weather Year#Display Gardens#Dinner#Picturesque Grounds#Cactus Gardens#Succulent Gardens#Drinks#Photographers#Tourists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
California Statekusi.com

Housing prices surge across San Diego County, California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Diego, CANews Channel Nebraska

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Red Tricycle San Diego

Nature’s Calling: 7 Incredible Hikes to Take in the City

Surrounding yourself with nature is easy to do, especially with all the canyons and kid-friendly hiking trails in our neighborhoods. In fact, the hikes on this list are all just a few minutes from local neighborhoods, have free parking and the paths are just a quick walk away. Whether you’re downtown or uptown, coastal or inland, you don’t have to drive far to find a good hiking spot. Here’s where to get your hike on!
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."