What to expect at Niagara Falls state park, New York

Flowing down a cliff with graceful sounds, rapidly flowing with silver highlights and nothing but tranquility in its surroundings is Niagara Falls at New York.

Niagara Falls State Park at Niagara Falls in Niagara County, New York with several recreational programs and breathtaking views is recognized by many as the oldest state park in the United States containing various falls such as American Falls, The Bridal Falls and a portion of the Horseshoe Falls popularly known as Canadian Falls.

Photo by Niagara Falls State Park.

Opened 365 days a year, the state park at 332 prospect ST, Niagara falls, NY 14303 was designed by famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmstead in 1885, who had also created New York City’s central park. Making the waterfall a majestic masterpiece, the 162 hectare state park was thoughtfully built with awe inspiring sceneries.

Blessed with lush gardens, stunning views and historical sites with multitude colors illuminating the falls at night, the formation for more than twelve thousand years has been a destination for explorers and honeymooners flocking to the region to be awed by beauty and iconic waterfalls. You have no excuse for not packing your bags yet.

At Niagara Falls State Park, nearly 2.8million liters of water flow over the falls every second giving tourists a sight to see amidst other amenities. Little wonder it attracts over eight million visitors from around the world.

Start your stupefying exploit with the Maid of the Mist voyage in the state park, a twenty minute boat ride on the Niagara River that allows tourists get close with all three waterfalls, American Water Fall, Bridal Veil Waterfall and Horseshoe Waterfall whilst witnessing their awesome powers. Well of course, ponchos are provided but get ready to be wet too!

Named after the purpose it serves judiciously, the Observation Tower in the state park is used for having the best view of the fall. As expected, there are usually a lot of crowd as people sometimes see it as a place of internal peace and endeavor to go there as much as they can. This activity is also carried out before the Maid of the Mist voyage, it is up to you to choose which you want, and guess what? Your decision is always respected.

Photo by Niagarafallsstatepark.

Want to know a secret? Then you definitely should attempt the Cave of the Winds at Niagara Falls State Parks as it is one of my favorite things to do. Taking the pedestrian bridge to Goat Island, visitors take an elevator down to Niagara Gorge that takes them to the hurricane deck where they find out that they are walking and standing beneath a fall, the Bridal Veil Fall where as it name implies leaves them with an overwhelming wind and mist that gives the feeling of a tropical storm. Don’t say we didn’t tell you!

The splendor of Niagara Falls state park and fascinating historical sites only make things much better. Every year, the park organizes fireworks shows for tourists to make their already amazing stay much more splendid. Asides all of this, basic amenities are made sure to be provided.

Asides offering a museum, hiking and nature trail, a movie theater, gift shop, fishing and recreation programs, the fall at 332 prospect ST, Niagara falls, NY 14303 provides a restaurant in the park that serves any food of their choice and allows tourists to get scenic views from there.

One intriguing fact about Nevada state fall park is that the boardwalks present are rebuilt and dismantled every November.

Photo by Niagarafallsstatepark.

With ticket prices of $12 for adults and $9 for children alongside free tickets for kids from 5years and below, enjoy an exhilarating adventure. Every wait for a ticket is worth it.

If you enjoyed this post and would like to enjoy more like these, folow us today by clicking the blue folllow button below