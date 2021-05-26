newsbreak-logo
Hardware Stores Are Hard To Come Buy On The South Hill

J.R. Heimbigner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLn07_0aAV8tCO00
Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash

If you live on the South Hill in Spokane, you have inevitably been forced to make a decision on where to go to the hardware store. There aren't a lot of options when you live up here. Typically, you either go to Ace Hardware or Miller's Hardware.

Well, that is unless you need a significant amount of material like lumber.

Then you are forced to head down to East Sprague to Lowes or Home Depot. Though both of those stores are a messy, madhouse, that I can barely stand. Nothing like fighting the parking lots of those two places along with the lines.

However, if I am not looking for major building project materials, I always have to make the choice between the two hardware stores on the hill. Do I go to Miller's Hardware? Or will I stick with Ace Hardware?

I feel like a lot of people are faced with this choice.

And, when we need to decide on where to go, it is always good to know more about our options so we can make an informed decision and not have to go to another place if one doesn't have what we are looking for on our little house or yard projects.

Miller's Hardware

I have only been into Miller's Hardware twice. Both times because Ace was out of the things that I was looking for and I needed these items for little emergency projects in my home. That being said, this is a disclaimer too, I go to Ace Hardware most often because it is closer to home and I am familiar with the store. But, I wanted to provide some details for Miller's Hardware too.

Location

Miller's Hardware is located on East 29th avenue across from the Lincoln Heights shopping center. It recently got a fresh coat of paint and has a convenient little parking lot next to their building. It is easy to get in and out of the parking lot as well which makes trips quick and easy.

Hours

Their hours of operation are daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. So, if you are working on a project that you have planned out, this can be an easy place to go with for your hardware needs. If you have a random emergency or something that is outside of regular business hours, you might need to go somewhere else.

Selection

Their inventory is well priced, very competitive with Ace Hardware and even the big box stores. In my experience, if Ace didn't have something, Miller's did. This is super helpful to me so I don't have to head off the hill to find what I need for projects.

Ace Hardware

Now, Ace Hardware is the place I go most often. It is easy to get to, convenient, and the prices aren't too bad on most things. Some things are outrageous and then I end up going to Home Depot or Lowes. However, most of the time, this is the easiest place for me. Plus, I like to stop at Ferrante's afterward for gelato with my daughters and they are in the same shopping complex.

Location

Ace Hardware is located on Regal street across from the old Shopko building. They share the parking lot with other businesses as they are part of that shopping center. Super large parking lot for the area and really easy to get to.

Hours

Their hours of operation are from Monday through Saturday 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sundays 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Not a huge difference from Miller's but two hours longer during the week which works out more convenient if you are working on a project after your regular workday.

Selection

Only twice have I not found what I was looking for at Ace and that was because it was out of stock. They have a wide variety of things ranging from tools, paint, yard, and farm, to barbeques and everything in between. This is the place where I get just about everything I need for smaller home improvement or landscaping projects.

Where Should You Go?

Honestly, you could go to either place. Both are locally owned, though Ace has the national name. Their locations are close to each other, and their hours of operations aren't that far apart from each other either. The selection of inventory is similar too.

Miller's customer service was great when I was there, though there weren't any other customers when I went in, whereas Ace is always bustling and sometimes it is hard to snag someone if I need help finding something.

So, maybe that is the rub.

Either way, you can't go wrong going to either of these businesses over Home Depot or Lowes. They are convenient for those who live on the South Hill and they have a lot of what you need for smaller projects.

If you live on the South Hill, where do you go?

