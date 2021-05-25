Stolen 1999 Ford Ranger recovered after pursuit

View of Oakland and Berkeley Qijun Yu/Unsplash

Just after midnight on Sunday, police pursued a stolen vehicle from road and sky. The vehicle was a 1999 Ford Ranger heading westbound on CA-24.

The California Highway Patrol was notified that a K-9 unit followed the pursuit.

Spikes were deployed and the tires of the stolen vehicle were reportedly possibly damaged.

Not exactly a high-speed pursuit, since the vehicle was driving at 60 mph with two people inside.

The vehicle drove down College Avenue and switched to Telegraph Avenue.

The vehicle stopped east of Telegraph Avenue at the exit. Police then moved the stolen vehicle off the exit.

No word has come out on the status of the suspects who stole the vehicle.

Stolen Cars in Oakland

According to Nixle’s report in March 2021, the Oakland Police Department has seen an increase in carjackings citywide. Many of these incidents appear to be crimes of opportunity.

Sometimes the stolen vehicles are used in other crimes like residential robberies and theft of personal belongings. Often, multiple suspects are involved in committing these crimes.

In some cases, victims have reported that while in their vehicle at stoplights or stop signs, individuals have tried to take their property. There are also reports of individuals intentionally crashing their vehicles into a victim’s vehicle. When the victim attempts to exchange information, the suspects steal their vehicle.

#OPDCARES initiative is about working together as a community to help stop the tragic loss of life and reduce the level of violence in our city. Collectively, we want to ensure Oaklanders and our visitors are safe in our community.