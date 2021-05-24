newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips For Breaking Your Procrastination Habit

Posted by 
Krystal Emerson
Krystal Emerson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDCSa_0a9kIi0J00
A girl sitting in a chair.Cottonbro/Pexels

We all procrastinate from time to time, but there are reasons why people do it more than others. There are also ways of breaking the habit of procrastination so you can get more done in less time. You know the feeling of putting off something you really need to do and looking for any excuse not to do it.

Do you find yourself constantly putting off tasks that you know need to be done? You may have a procrastination problem. Procrastination is the avoidance of doing a task, even though it has to be done. When you put something off for too long, it can make it much harder and more stressful when you finally decide to get started on your project.

It feels like it's inevitable, but we can break out of this cycle by making small changes in our lives. For many people, procrastination is a natural habit that can be difficult to break. It might seem simple enough to put off things you don't want to do until later, but it can have serious consequences for your work and relationships.

Many different factors contribute to procrastination, and the more you learn about them, the better you will be to stop. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for breaking this habit. However, with some insight into what causes your procrastination and how it manifests in your life, you can take steps towards changing this problem.

1. Create a list of all the benefits of finishing the task

Making a list of the benefits of finishing the task can help you get your mind off it and make you feel better about accomplishing it. It is also important to note that making a list helps prioritize what needs to be done first and makes completing tasks seem less daunting.

Lastly, it's important not to forget that there are always more good things in life than bad, so focus on how wonderful everything else is going for you while trying not to think about one thing.

The first benefit is that you can feel good about yourself for accomplishing something and not wasting time doing other things. You are also able to sleep better at night knowing that your day was productive.

Another benefit of completing a task is that it shows self-respect because you know what needs to be done and the consequences if you don’t finish the task. A third benefit of finishing a task is that this may open up time in your schedule for new tasks or activities, leading to more possibilities in life, including meeting new people, learning more skills, etc.

2. Start with the easiest task

Procrastination is a common issue that many people face. It can take the form of putting off tasks to do, or it can be in the way of not doing anything at all. It's a vicious cycle. To break this habit, one must start with an easy task to don't feel overwhelmed and have their self-confidence boosted instead. 

The habit of procrastination can be difficult to break, but the easiest way to stop procrastinating is by tackling the easiest task on your list first. Once you have completed that task, it will be much easier to tackle other tasks and avoid putting them off until later. It's easy to procrastinate when you have so many other things on your plate to do, but there are ways to break the habit. 

The easiest way to start breaking this bad habit is by starting with the smallest tasks and working your way up from there. The more you practice doing something, the easier it becomes, and before long, it will just become second nature. If you're unsure where to start or what tasks might be small enough for someone who has a lot going on in their life right now, try making an action plan or list of all of them out.

3. Break large tasks into manageable chunks of time

It's not a fun feeling when you're sitting on the couch, looking at your to-do list, and feeling overwhelmed by all the tasks ahead of you. It may be easier to watch another episode of Friends or surf Instagram, but this habit can hinder your productivity and success in life.

The habit of putting off tasks for later generally causes the task to be never accomplished. Breaking large tasks into manageable chunks will help break the habit of procrastination and allow you to accomplish your goals. If you are beating yourself up for not accomplishing anything or have been down this road before, don't worry, there are ways to get back on track and stop procrastinating.

4. Use a timer to keep yourself on track and work in intervals 

It seems like you've got a million things to do, but then something distracts you, and suddenly it's time for lunch. You can't help but feel guilty about all the tasks that were waiting to be completed. The good news is, there are ways to help stay focused and stop procrastinating.

One way is using a timer so that you're constantly aware of how long you've been working. Timers can break up your day into intervals, making it easier not to get distracted by other tasks or thoughts because your focus is right where it needs to be. 

5. Reward yourself for completing small goals

It's easy to believe that the only way you can reach your big goals is by putting in a lot of effort, but this isn't always true. If you want to stop procrastinating on tasks and accomplish more, it might be time to reward yourself for completing small goals. This will make you feel accomplished and give you a sense of motivation while also ensuring that your habits don't change when things get tough.

Many people use rewards to increase motivation and productivity because research shows that there is a connection between positive reinforcement and motivation. The key is identifying small goals and removing any thought process and decision-making from the equation.

Krystal Emerson

Krystal Emerson

Pittsburgh, PA
29
Followers
170
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

News, business, and productivity.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procrastination#Productivity#Simple Things#Simple Motivation#Important Things#Break Time#Tasks#Feeling#People#Timers#Intervals#Manageable Chunks#Rewards#Decision Making#Effort#Lunch#List
Related
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

6 Cleaning Habits That Will Make Your Life Exponentially Easier

Gloved hands cleaning a wall.Anton Uniqueton/Pexels. Do you ever feel like your home is a complete mess? Do you find yourself spending hours cleaning and then end up with little to no progress made? The answer for this may be that there are some habits in your home that need to change. I have compiled a list of tips on making your life easier by changing the way you clean.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips To Help You Declutter Your Home Faster

Woman cleaning up her room. Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. You know the feeling. You're looking around your home, and you feel like there's too much stuff, but you can't find any inspiration to start decluttering. Do you have a cluttered and disorganized home that is driving you nuts? If so, then it may be time to declutter.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips That Will Help You Feel Joyful Everyday

A woman jumping in the air by the beach. Alexandr Podvalny/Pexels. Your disposition is the most important factor in your quality of life. It determines how you feel, how long you live, and what kind of person you will be. Do you feel like your days are getting shorter and shorter? Does it seem like there's never enough time in the day to do everything that needs to be done?
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Rules For Building Unbreakable Self-Discipline

Self discipline is one of the greatest qualities a person can possess. And, it's one that we all have in some capacity. For instance, when you wake up before your alarm goes off to get ready for work or school, you're exhibiting self-discipline. It would help if you still exerted willpower because having an alarm go off at 6 am isn't enough motivation on its own, but it's not a difficult task either, and many people do this every day without giving it much thought.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

4 Tips For Manifesting Anything You Want in Life

The law of attraction is a powerful and universal principle. It states that your thoughts are energy, and they govern the vibrations in your personal universe. You attract into your life what you think about most, good or bad. The more you focus on something, the more it manifests in your life. Your thoughts are always creating, so make them count. Have you ever wondered how to manifest anything you want in life?
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways to Increase Your Vocabulary Each Day

Did you know that the average person knows about 30,000 words? That might seem like a lot, but it's actually not. The problem is that most people are using only 20% of their vocabulary on a day-to-day basis. It just so happens that one way to increase your vocabulary each day is by reading more books. By reading just one new word a day, you can increase your vocabulary by 365 words per year.
The Tab

YCA Week Two: Painful Procrastination

Is it just us, or has something been in the air this week? Maybe it’s the post-C-Sunday-oh-God-exams-are-actually-a-thing blues, or maybe it’s something to do with the stars. Either way, it’s been a weird, but equally wonderful week for our aunts and many of their friends. Amira has taken a little break from this week’s column, so you’re hearing from Leila and Emily this week.
NetflixPosted by
Well+Good

8 Daytime Habits To Save Yourself From Revenge Bedtime Procrastination and Assert Control

Revenge bedtime procrastination, the phenomenon of putting off going to bed in order to assert some agency over your schedule and squeeze in some me-time after having spent the bulk of it doing something mandatory, can mean different things to different people. Maybe to you it’s telling Netflix that you indeed are still watching at 2 a.m. on a Wednesday, or it’s online shopping during your baby’s nap time even though you could be getting some much needed REM yourself, or it’s planning your hypothetical dream vacation, despite needing to wake up for work in a few short hours.
Lifestyleroseautimes.com

Seven Best Ways to Break A Bad Habit

As much as some people hate to admit it, humans are not perfect. We know what we should do-like exercise, eat well and get plenty of sleep-but don't always measure up. And sometimes what starts as an occasional oversight, slip-up or coping mechanism becomes a full-fledged bad habit. The good news is that it's entirely possible to kick your bad habits, and we're here to help you with that.
Yogaimcgrupo.com

Tips to get rid of the bad habits?

Not all of the humans are perfect, and this does not mean that imperfections are unhealthy. Everyone possesses habits, either good or bad. The bad habits can become a hurdle in your success. To lead a healthy life, your first step must be getting rid of all the bad habits. Thus, it’s not as easy as it may sound. This can be challenging to overcome bad habits, particularly if you’ve been doing them for a number of years. Bad habits disrupt the lifestyle and keep you from achieving your objectives. They put your emotional wellbeing in jeopardy. They also waste the effort and time. Maybe you want to remove some of your unhealthy habits from your life, like not cleaning the room and smoking, etc. So, we have accumulated tips that can help you to get rid of all of your habit habits.
YogaForbes

Decrease Your Burnout With Three Simple Tips

Mary is the CEO of Shores Communications, a communication expert and an author who helps clients create connections and increase revenue. Most entrepreneurs and business people know all too well that burnout (and the subsequent freakout) is common and often daunting to handle. In case you’re a relatively new business owner, let me explain what I mean.
GoogleThrive Global

Overcoming Procrastination in 6 Simple Steps

Are you struggling with procrastination? Do you find it hard to start or finish tasks? Are you an active procrastinator? You’re not alone, and it is time for you to take steps to overcome this hurdle. Well, we have a solution for you. This post will go over six simple steps that can help overcome procrastination and get work done in a timely manner.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Habits That Will Increase Your Productivity At Work

We all want to be more productive at work, but it can feel like an uphill battle. Luckily, there are habits that we can do to increase our productivity at work. For some, it's going for a walk before starting their day; others find that listening to music helps them focus. Whatever the habit may be, there are ways you can better your workday by making small changes and developing new ones.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Simple Ways To Feel More Relaxed Almost Instantly

Almost everyone suffers from some stress in their life. Whether it is dealing with a difficult customer at work or the deadline for an assignment that you have been working on for weeks, there are many ways that people can feel stressed and overwhelmed.
minnetonkabreezes.com

How to Stop Procrastinating: Tim Urban’s Breakdown On Why People Procrastinate

Procrastination. It’s definitely something that everyone can relate to. Even I procrastinated writing this article about procrastination. I thought about the idea, then kept thinking about it, and thinking about it, and then it was 11:30 pm, and I was sitting and watching a violin cover of a random Turkish song by an artist I had never heard of before.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Boost Your Confidence In 10 Minutes Or Less

A professional man standing near a wall.Mentatdgt/Pexels. We live in a society that constantly tells us we need to improve ourselves and be successful. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, which may cause people to give up before they even try. You don't have to go through life feeling inadequate or worthless because of what other people think about you.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

4 Things That Are Holding You Back From Reaching Your Big Life Goals

A man sitting in front of a laptop.Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels. It can be difficult to advance in life if you feel like obstacles are standing in your way. Whether this is true or not, it's important that you know what these obstacles are so you can work on overcoming them. It might not be a surprise to you that things are holding you back from achieving your dreams. But what could these obstacles be? What is the root of the problem, and how can we fix it?
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Nighttime Habits That Ruin Your Sleep, According to Science

Who can sleep these days? Since you may be having trouble, we rounded up the unhealthy sleep patterns that are easy to lapse into as we age, along with recommendations on how you can get your best night's rest. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Healththedoctorstv.com

Tips to Combat Sleep Procrastination from Sleep Expert

If you stay up too late and then regret it the next day, you could be dealing with sleep procrastination and The Doctors welcome a sleep expert to help!. Dr. Michael Breus says sleep procrastination is when you put off bedtime to reclaim personal time and this issue is becoming more and more common. The sleep expert says this is due to people putting off making space for personal time during their day.